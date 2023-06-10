Florida Sheriff In Ajike Owens Case Once Unlawfully Detained Jamaican-Born U.S. Citizen For ICE: Lawsuit

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has already been on my “side-eye” list since he appeared to at least partially blame Ajike Owens for her own violent death at the hands of alleged racist and habitual child harasser Susan Lorincz by going out of his way to emphasize that Owens and Lorincz had been involved in an ongoing “feud” and saying he wishes they both made better choices on the day only one of them took someone’s life. As it turns out, several neighbors have reported that Lorincz has actually been in an ongoing feud with all the children in the neighborhood as well as their parents and that the 58-year-old has a long history of harassment, threats and racist verbal attacks on children.

Woods had also been under criticism because of what many perceive as a lackluster response by law enforcement, which took four days to arrest a woman who shot another woman through a closed and locked door because they needed to determine whether Florida’s “stand your ground” law applied to the case. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t.) Woods has largely gone with the “don’t hate the law enforcer, hate the law” explanation in defending himself against that particular grievance.

Anyway, Woods might have a history of bad judgment calls that goes beyond making problematic statements regarding the victim of a violent and senseless killing. It turns out that in January of last year, a lawsuit was filed by nonprofit activist organizations that accused the sheriff of unlawfully detaining a Jamaican man until ICE could come to the scene, despite the fact that the detainee is a permanent resident of the United States.

From WTSP 10:

Through a Tampa-based law firm, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing on behalf of Neville Christopher Brooks who they say was wrongfully detained. The lawsuit is against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and deputies, who the groups argue held Brooks, of Ocala, without any warrant from federal immigration enforcement. “The case challenges his unlawful detention and MCSO’s discriminatory policy of detaining and referring all foreign-born individuals, or those perceived as foreign-born, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), even if they are American citizens or otherwise lawfully in this country,” the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote in an email.