HBCU Professor Suspected Of Seeking $5 Million Donation From Jeffrey Epstein To Help ‘The Black Community

Morgan State University is currently investigating reports that a professor solicited a donation in 2019 from disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although the university did not identify the current professor under investigation, it said it was done of his “own volition and without expressive knowledge and/or permission of Morgan State University,” according to CBS News.

Dr. Jonathan Farley, a Harvard-trained mathematician, allegedly sent an email on July 30, 2019, to Epstein while he was sitting in a New York jail, three weeks before he died by suicide in his cell.

Somewhere within the email, the professor suggested that Epstein donate $5 million to Morgan State. A Morgan State spokesperson reiterated that the university never solicited or sought out Epstein for donations of any kind.

“Nor has the University empowered any of its employees or agents of the University to solicit contributions or donations from Jeffrey Epstein on its behalf,” a Morgan State spokesperson said. “Morgan State University is opposed to receiving support of any kind from any individual or entity not aligned with the University’s values.”

In a report by Vice News, the media outlet revealed a “self-serving” and “bizarre” email sent by an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Morgan State University.

Dr. Farley’s email to Epstein continued with, “Our accepting your $5 million will show the world you are not a pariah and may help you avoid a conviction like Bill Cosby. The donation can be for ‘the Jeffrey Epstein chair for the Promotion of Women in Mathematics, which will show the world your support for women.”

“I am willing to publicly stand with you, and your gift could generate support in the Black community. Public support is something you sorely need right now,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Farley’s been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Back in 2019, Farley claimed he was scammed by his wife, who he admitted was a “mail order bride” he met on a Russian dating website. He said he thought it was true love before she allegedly absconded with $50,000 of his money after she got her green card.

“I met her in 2013. I used a mail order bride website called Elenasmodels.com. Even though they used the term ‘mail order,’ no one actually arrives in the mail,” Farley told Baltimore news outlet WMAR at the time.

On a more positive note, Farley more recently extended his talents in math to help students in Baltimore’s public schools to help raise their testing scores. However, he told Fox Baltimore that he never received a response.

“It’s par for the course,” Farley said in April. “It tells me that most of the educators don’t actually care. In fact, what they seem to be more concerned about is just having a high graduation rate, which is, to me, meaningless.”

