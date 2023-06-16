Ray Lewis III, Son Of Football Legend Ray Lewis, Dies At 28

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Ray Lewis III, a former college football player and the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has died.

TMZ Sports reported that details surrounding the 28-year-old’s death have not been released.

Lewis III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, He later went on to play at the college level for the University of Miami Hurricanes — his father’s alma mater — the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers and the Virginia Union University Panthers, an HBCU.

Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan, shared the news in an Instagram story Thursday.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote in part.

“A true angel. I pray your [sic] at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin,” he added using internet shorthand to underscore the emotion.

“I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here…,” Rahsaan continued. “I love you I love you I love you.”

Rahsaan went on to say how much the family would miss Lewis III.

“Just watch over us all big bruh,” Rahsaaon wrote.

“[B]e our guardian,” he added, “I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Lewis Sr., for his part, has remained silent about his son’s death.

We’re sending love to Lewis’ family during this difficult time.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media for Lewis III.

“Send a prayer up for Ray Lewis and his family after the passing of his son. Ray Lewis III was only 28 years old,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted Thursday night.

“Prayers and condolences to Ray Lewis and his family after the loss of his son, Ray Lewis III,” legendary radio DJ Donnie Simpson tweeted.

Lewis III’s death comes amid speculation that his father was in the running to replace Shannon Sharpe on the sports debate show “Undisputed.”

Ray Lewis, the football icon, notably starred in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens franchise for 16 seasons, from 1996-2012, winning two Super Bowls and being crowned Super Bowl MVP in 2001. Some of the other accolades he enjoyed on the gridiron include winning the defensive player of the year award twice and being named to the All-Pro first team for seven seasons.

SEE ALSO:

RIP William Spriggs: Tributes Pour In For Chief AFL-CIO Economist And Noted Howard University Professor

Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery

Ray Lewis III, Son Of Football Legend Ray Lewis, Dies At 28 was originally published on 92q.com