Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Lauren Boebert A ‘Little B***h’ On The House Floor: Report

So, apparently, there’s an ongoing beef between GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and I’m just sitting here wondering what happened. It wasn’t long ago when the Dumb and Dumber of Congress were heckling the president together like mean girls at a high school pep rally and joining KKKaren forces in referring to Black and brown congresswomen as the “Jihad squad.” They were like two bigoted peas in a QAnon pod. They were united in holy MAGA-mony. Now, the Bert and Ernie of white women who have the intellectual capacity of a dull cheese grater are apparently having a go at each other on the House floor.

On Wednesday, Greene and Boebert were seen in the midst of what appeared to be a heated exchange while the House was in session.

Now, you can’t hear what they’re talking about. It could have easily been that Greene is really steamed at Boebert for stealing her green bean casserole recipe and adding raisins for a little razzle-dazzle. Or maybe she was upset that Boebert had the gall to suggest Kid Rock could beat Ted Nugent in a Verzuz battle.

Well, two sources who reportedly saw the exchange, and a third who is familiar with the feud between the two Clueless in Congress Karens told the Daily Beast that Greene confronted Boebert for allegedly copying her resolution to impeach President Joe Biden for whatever new far-fetched moronic reason Republicans have found to take the action.

From the Daily Beast:

The angry exchange came as the two lawmakers have been swiping at each other over their competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. But tensions came to a head on Wednesday after Boebert leveraged a procedural tool to force a vote on her own impeachment resolution within days—undercutting Greene, who had offered her own resolution, but not with the procedural advantages of forcing a vote. Greene apparently cursed out Boebert while the House was voting Wednesday afternoon, as the two spoke in a center aisle of the House floor; part of their interaction was captured on C-SPAN’s cameras. According to two of the sources, Greene then stood up and alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which the Colorado lawmaker fired back that she hadn’t even read Greene’s resolution.

To be fair, Greene probably could have done a better job of folding her arms over her paper so Boebert couldn’t cheat off of her.

Anyway, two sources said they heard Greene call Boebert a “little b***h” to her face during the confrontation.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, according to one source. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Greene and Boebert both appeared to confirm that the exchange happened. In fact, Greene even repeated the expletive she called Boebert during a separate interview.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little b***h to me,” Greene told Semafor. “I told her exactly what I think about her.” She also said that she would “absolutely not” be reconciled with her now-former partner in idiocracy.

Meanwhile, Boebert appeared to be trying to take the high road when she told the Daily Beast that Greene is “not my enemy.”

“I came here to protect our children and their posterity,” she said. “Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.” (Somebody should probably tell her you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like their policies, but whatever.)

Boebert also told CNN, “I’m not in middle school,” despite her and Greene’s public behavior consistently indicating otherwise.

Still, the beef between these two certainly wasn’t on my 2023 Bingo card.

I mean, first the Fat Boys break up…

