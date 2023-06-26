Outrage After Charges Against White Woman Who Killed Ajike Owens Aren’t Upgraded To Murder

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A Florida prosecutor on Monday declined to upgrade manslaughter charges against a white woman with a documented history of racism who shot her unarmed Black neighbor and allegedly harassed her children with racial slurs.

Despite the above, there was “insufficient evidence” that Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, was the victim of a murder, State Attorney William Gladson said while explaining that he and his office cannot prove Susan Lorincz had “a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing,” WCJB reported.

In other words, Lorincz, 58, has effectively dodged the murder charges that Owens’ family has demanded ever since the suspect’s delayed arrest earlier this month.

A protest was scheduled for Monday afternoon following the announcement.

A lawyer representing Owens’ family said they were “disappointed” at the refusal of prosecutors to charge Lorincz with murder, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

“We are deeply disappointed by this decision. All the evidence unequivocally supports the elevation of this charge to second-degree murder. We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less,” Anthony Thomas said in a statement. “The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability. Nevertheless, our resolve remains unwavering, and we will continue to fight.”

Owens’ mother Pamela Dias pointed to the devastating effect on her grandchildren.

“How do I explain to AJ’s children, my young grandbabies, that the loss of their mother’s life is still not being taken seriously?” Pamela Dias said. “Only a living breathing AJ would be true justice, and today’s charge could not be further from that.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents Owens’ family, emphasized a resolve for justice.

“The family will continue to not only advocate for accountability in all forms, but they also will continue to say her name so that Florida officials remember this tragic loss of life,” Crump said. “There is still much that needs to be done to make Florida a place where Black women and children feel safe and protected.”

Rev. Al Sharpton, described Monday’s developments as a major failure by the legal system.

“It was an outrageous decision to not bring murder charges against a shooter who fired blindly through the door,” Sharpton said in a statement emailed to NewsOne.

Sharpton added later: “The fact that this woman hurled insults including the n-word at her children and proclaimed, ‘this isn’t the underground railroad, slave,’ should be enough for the Justice Department to investigate this as a federal hate crime. We urge the DOJ to intervene in this case, so the appropriate level of justice is delivered for AJ and her family.”

What happened to AJ Owens?

Owens was killed after Lorincz shot through her own front door while being confronted over an iPad that was taken from Owens’ children, officials said.

Crump has maintained in allegations to the media that Owens’ children were playing when Lorincz told them to get off her property in the city of Ocala. When the children left, they also left behind the iPad. After going home to tell their mother, Owens went to Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door and was promptly shot through Lorincz’s door. Owens was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

With a surging GoFundMe account having already exceeded a quarter of a million dollars, Owens’ family also created a website in which supporters can choose from six different ways to get involved. The site also invites people to sign a petition demanding a thorough investigation and grand jury process that delivers full accountability, including upgrading Lorincz’s charges to second-degree murder. The petition also demands the repeal of Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws.

Lastly, the site provides a link to important information on how you can take action against Florida’s Stand Your Ground Laws while promoting common-sense gun policies.

SEE ALSO:

At Ajike Owens’ Funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton Rips DeSantis’ Silence On Shooting Death Of Mother Of 4

Ajike Owens’ Killer Susan Lorincz Was Local ‘Karen’ Who Harassed Kids With Racial Slurs, Neighbors Say