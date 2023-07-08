True Legend: Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Welcome Baby Boy Following Sperm Donor Controversy

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

According to People, rapper Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, welcomed their baby boy, True Legend, on Thursday in Atlanta.

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart are reportedly beaming with joy as they bask in the newness of their baby boy, True Legend. True was born at 8:30 p.m., weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces, and measured at 20 inches long.

In an exclusive interview with People, Da Brat said she was is over-the-moon about her little bundle of joy.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way,” the artist revealed.

When asked how the Funkdafied rapper is holding up after giving birth, she stated that she is “very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy.”

Da Brat and her wife Dupart have been open about their IVF journey on their reality show Brat Loves Judy. In an episode that featured the two choosing donors, Da Brat innocently joked about the slim pickings. After screening thousands of donors, the couple settled on 300; out of that number, only one was Black.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” joked Brat.

That comment led to a controversy that was later addressed by the couple on the Tamron Hall Show.

“People who know me know I didn’t mean any harm. So, if I offended anybody I do apologize.” remarked Da Brat.

Da Brat and Dupart’s decision has sparked a conversation about the challenges faced by Black women and especially those who are LGBTQ+ couples trying to conceive. The process can be expensive, time-consuming and emotionally draining. The lack of diversity among donors only adds to the difficulties.

According to CBS News, cryobanks in the U.S. have been found to have limited options for women of color seeking donors who share their backgrounds. In particular, there is a serious lack of Black sperm donors in the U.S., with 95 percent of the sperm that is available coming from white donors. The lack of Black sperm donors can be attributed to a number of factors, including the cryobanks’ failure to enlist them, the three-generation medical history requirement and the exclusion of donors with felony convictions.

This in part has led to some women having to choose between having a child that doesn’t reflect their own ethnicity or not having a baby at all. Some cryobanks are acknowledging the issue and working towards recruiting more diverse donors. In recent years, a growing number of sperm banks have tried to increase the diversity of their donors to better reflect the needs of their clients. However, the process of finding a suitable donor can still be a daunting task for couples like Da Brat and Dupart.

We can’t wait to see pictures of True. We already know he’s gorgeous!

True Legend: Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Welcome Baby Boy Following Sperm Donor Controversy