Minnesota Cops Who Killed Black Man During Traffic Stop ’Acted Recklessly,’ Lawyer Says

Civil rights advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota are calling for the governor to fire three officers involved in killing a Black man during a traffic stop.

According to AP, on July 31, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II was pulled over by state troopers on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

During the traffic stop, officers tried to arrest Cobb and take him into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order. As they tried to take him out of his vehicle, Cobb began to drive away and he was shot and killed by state troopers.

When troopers opened his doors and attempted to pull him out, Cobb began driving with two troopers still hanging out the sides of the car, body and dash camera footage shows. A trooper then shot him as he drove away.

The Hennepin County coroner ruled Cobb’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Cobb’s family was joined by Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, The Racial Justice Network and Black Lives Matter Minnesota, as the group rallied in front of Hennepin County Government Center demanding Gov. Tim Walz hold the officers involved in Cobb’s death accountable.

The family as well as activists have also demanded that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty charge the officers and issue warrants for their arrest.

“The circumstances simply did not require the use of deadly force,” said civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network, Nekima Levy Armstrong. “Those officers acted recklessly and they must be held accountable”

Gov Walz stated on Wednesday offering his condolences to Ricky Cobb’s family on Twitter, “that a swift, thorough investigation has already begun and that we will do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened.”

But Cobb’s mother, Nyra Fields-Mille, says she is barely dealing with the pain of losing her son.

“I’m exhausted,” said Fields-Miller. “My heart is heavy every day for the last three days. Waking up, I have migraines. And I’m hurt. I would like those officers to man up.”

According to reports, the three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II.

In a statement, Moriarty also mentions other deaths caused by Minnesota police.

“I also know this community continues to navigate the trauma and grief that results from police violence and the tragic loss of our community members at the hands of law enforcement, no matter the circumstances,” said Moriarty. “And I know that our community wants answers. We will work as swiftly as possible to provide them.”

