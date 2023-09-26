Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Zoleka Mandela Dies At 43

In an interview with Kaya FM in April, Ms. Mandela said: “I’m learning to be okay with my eventuality.” In her autobiography When Hope Whispers, she documents her emotionally inspirational story.

Rest In Heaven Zoleka Mandela!

While statistics along racial lines show that Black and white women have roughly the same chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer, a study published last year found that there was an increased risk of breast cancer particularly for Black women exposed to parabens, which are commonly added to beauty products to prevent mold and bacteria from growing. However, researchers from the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners found that parabens like methylparaben and hydroxybenzoate can act as endocrine disruptors that mimic estrogen in the body. According to the study, parabens can have an adverse impact on normal breast cells and potentially influence their abnormal growth. This can lead to an increased risk for breast cancer.

