Federal Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Fearless Fund From Exclusively Serving Black Women Entrepreneurs

America is and has always been a nation of lies and hypocrisy controlled and/or influenced by liars and hypocrites.

It’s why the Founding Fathers were able to tout this nation as a land of freedom and liberty for all while literally owning people as property. It’s why white conservatives downplay slavery until it’s time to point out that Democrats enabled it while ignoring the glaring fact that it’s Republicans who run virtually all the states that fought for slavery. It’s why they can write legislation banning critical race theory without knowing what CRT is. And it’s why conservatives attack anything that even gives off a whiff of affirmative action, with the exception of affirmative action for white people, including but not limited to legacy admissions.

In fact, white people won’t even let Black entities help our own through anything they think is affirmative action without going out of their way to mind our business.

Last week, we reported that a federal judge in Atlanta ruled that the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm founded by Black women, can continue offering a grant program exclusively to entrepreneurial Black women after the firm was sued by Edward Blum, the white nationalist in activist clothing who once represented Abigail Fisher, the white woman who thought affirmative action was why she wasn’t accepted into the college of her choice when, in truth, she simply hadn’t earned it. (But it’s about meritocracy, right?)

Unfortunately, it turns out the Black women responsible for the grant program, Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, still have a fight on their hands now that an appeals court has blocked them from continuing their initiative to help the underserved Black women and women of color who are business owners.

According to Reuters, on Saturday, a federal appeals court blocked the Fearless Fund’s grant program from moving forward. And—surprise, surprise—all it took for that to happen was a couple of Donald Trump-appointed Republican judges to have their say.

From Reuters: