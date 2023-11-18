Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Quickly Settles Rape, Abuse Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

One day after singer/model Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing her ex, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, of rape and years of abuse, the two parties reached a settlement.

As reported by the New York Times (behind paywall) and the New York Post, attorneys for Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, revealed that both sides “resolved the claims…to their mutual satisfaction” on Friday night.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” the “Me & U” singer wrote in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.

In his own statement, Combs (who denied the allegations) wrote, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan, Cassie claimed that Combs raped and beat her throughout the relationship, which lasted from 2005 until 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said at the time.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Diddy’s high-powered celebrity attorney Ben Brafman suggested the allegations in the lawsuit were the result of unsuccessful attempts at blackmailing the mogul and demanding tens of millions of dollars in return for her silence about details of their relationship.

At least one of the accusations in Cassie’s lawsuit has been corroborated by a well-known third party who was allegedly the victim of Diddy’s jealousy.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday afternoon included the allegations that Diddy not only raped her but also kept her on drugs in an effort to control her sexually and physically assaulted and abused her on multiple occasions.

Some of the details in the lawsuit painted a picture of Diddy as an intimidating, controlling, physically abusive and sex-trafficking partner who gave Cassie “copious amounts of drugs” and beat her “multiple times each year” over the course of nearly a decade.

The lawsuit also accused Diddy of punching Cassie in the face until she began bleeding and even claimed he was behind rapper Kid Cudi’s car exploding out of jealousy that he was dating Cassie.

“This is all true,” Kid Cudi’s rep told the New York Times.

The lawsuit was filed with one week to spare under an expanded statute of limitations in New York State for lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Diddy was the second major music mogul to be accused of rape in as many weeks.

Antonio “L.A.” Reid was sued last week by former music executive Drew Dixon who alleged multiple sexual assaults in 2001 and facing career-derailing retribution after turning down sexual advances.

