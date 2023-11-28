My First Time: Kevin Powell Recalls Meeting Rap Icon Tupac Shakur

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A good interviewer knows the importance of forming a bond with their subject, especially as it can lead to a deeper connection beyond the Q&A itself. No one knows that sentiment better than veteran journalist Kevin Powell, who had the rare pleasure of meeting late rap icon Tupac and interviewing him on multiple occasions.

Powell was even present in Las Vegas on the tragic night of September 7, 1996, when the West Coast icon was gunned down in his vehicle, tragically succumbing to his injuries on September 13, 1996. More recently, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested for his connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur after confessing in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend.” Keffe D’s arrest has renewed interest in Tupac’s legacy and folks reminisce on their memories of encountering the legendary rapper before he was slain.

In June, the late great artist was finally honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his legendary recording career.

During the ceremony, his sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the honor on his behalf. Her speech was filled with deep emotion about her late brother.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” Sekyiwa shared in her speech. “As his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

Set made sure she acknowledged the true meaning of the day adding, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he has put in to make his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today, and once again, he has made us extremely proud.”

The former Real World: New York alum joined us for this week’s “My First Time” to walk us through his first meeting with a mind that without question has sparked countless other world-changing brains in the wake of his untimely passing. Taking us back to the early ’90s with this nostalgic tale, Powell set the tone perfectly for his upcoming book on the life of his most compelling interviewee.

Take a look below as Kevin Powell helps us close out Hip-Hop History Month with his personal Tupac tale for “My First Time”:

