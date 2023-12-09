Rickey Smiley’s Son Malik Graduates With Honors From Dad’s HBCU Alma Mater

Congratulations are in order for our (as Rickey puts it) “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” son, Malik Smiley, as he joins the 2023 graduating class!

Last weekend, Malik joined the ranks of notable HBCU graduates, including his father, Rickey Smiley, by graduating from Alabama State University, which is also his dad’s alma mater.

Not only has Malik finished school, but he did so with honors!

Malik joined the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to thank his family, mentors and all who contributed to supporting and influencing his success. He said he dreams of going to graduate school, law school and eventually practicing injury and criminal law.

Alabama State isn’t the only HBCU Rickey Smiley was affiliated with this year.

Back in May, he earned an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the commencement speech for Miles College, which is also in Alabama.

Rickey Smiley spent time at the institution during his college matriculation before ultimately graduating from Alabama State. He mentioned during his speech that he performed his first-ever comedy show at Miles, and has fond memories of many of its staff members, endearingly sharing that “it would not be a Rickey Smiley, if it was not for Miles College”.

Smiley went from humble beginnings as a Birmingham native, to having a successful comedy career and nationally syndicated radio talk show. After decades of experience in entertainment, philanthropy, and mentorship, there is no doubt that he is well deserving of a doctorate—the most advanced academic honor!

He encouraged the graduates to get out of their comfort zones, dare to be different and remain close to God.

“Graduation is just the beginning…now we’ve got to get out here and make it happen,” he tells the Class of 2023.

Miles College is a private, liberal arts HBCU in Fairfield, Alabama. Notable Miles College alumni include the honorable Judge U.W. Clemon, Birmingham’s first black mayor Richard Arrington Jr. and now Dr. Rickey Smiley.

The triumphant moment at Miles was a major high in a year in which the comedian and radio host suffered a serious low when his oldest son, Brandon, died in January.

Brandon’s death came nearly three years after Rickey Smiley’s youngest daughter was shot multiple times in Houston.

Aaryn Smiley was 19 years old at the time and has since made a full recovery from the instance of senseless gun violence during the summer of 2020.

