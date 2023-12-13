Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Convicted In Road Rage Vigilante Shooting Of Black Man

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, a Georgia woman was finally found guilty of murder for killing a Black man after a hit-and-run incident in May 2019.

According to WSBTV, Hannah Payne was convicted on all charges in the shooting death of Kenneth Herring.

She was originally charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was found guilty on all counts.

It only took two hours for a jury to reach a verdict.

During the trial, prosecutors painted the picture of a rogue vigilante who was playing cop when she followed Herring after he left the scene, cut him off with her car and eventually shot him to death.

“You don’t get the death penalty for committing a traffic infraction,” said Clayton County Assistant District Attorney Nigel Hunter. “Sixty-two-year-old Kenneth Herring, who was unarmed and minding his own business, was chased down, detained, shot, and murdered by this defendant.”

On the afternoon of May 7, 2019, Payne allegedly witnessed a minor hit-and-run accident in Georgia. Herring supposedly hit a tractor-trailer and drove off. That allegedly prompted Payne, who was legally carrying her concealed gun, to drive after Herring for about a mile, catch up to him, block his car with hers, get out of her car and engage in a struggle with him.

During a preliminary court hearing, it was reported that Herring was having a medical emergency, probably diabetic shock after he left the scene of the hit and run.

The tragic 911 call was played in the courtroom. Although the call is not public, Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified that Payne could be heard saying to Herring on the May 7 call, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the f****** car! I’m going to shoot you!”

After Payne shot Herring, she reportedly told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.” She reportedly blocked him from driving away and then shot him when he wouldn’t get out of the car.

Kenneth Herring’s family said they were relieved after hearing the verdict, but said the pain of losing a loved one will never go away.

“It will forever be ingrained in my heart and in my mind,” said Kenneth’s brother Keith Herring.

Sentencing for Hannah Payne has been set for Friday.

