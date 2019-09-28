Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Granted Bond A Second Time After Gunning Down 62-Year-Old Man

Hannah Payne was denied bond back in July but as of yesterday that has changed. The 22-year-old who shot and killed Kenneth Herring was granted bond as of Friday, Sept. 28.

Payne was granted bond in in May but when she was indicted on new charges in May, her bond was revoked and she was re-arrested. Now, WSB-TV reports reports, Payne was granted a $320,000 bond on Friday and her lawyer argued, “Payne isn’t a flight risk. He added that the 911 call that was played in court was incomplete, saying a witness’ cellphone video filled in a crucial gap in the tape.”

Her parents were reportedly seen crying in court. As of now, she has not bonded out of court.

On the afternoon of May 7, Payne allegedly witnessed a minor hit and run accident in Georgia. Herring supposedly hit a tractor trailer and drove off. That allegedly prompted Payne, who was legally carrying her concealed gun, to drive after Herring for about a mile, catch up to him, block his car with hers, get out of her car and engage in a struggle with him.

During a preliminary court hearing, it was reported that Herring was having a medical emergency, probably diabetic shock, after he left the scene of the hit and run.

In June, the tragic 911 call was played in the courtroom. Although the call is not public, Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified that Payne could be heard saying to Herring on the May 7 call, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the fucking car! I’m going to shoot you!”

After Payne shot Herring, she reportedly told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.” She reportedly blocked him from driving away then shot him when he wouldn’t get out of the car

In case you missed it, jury in June indicted Payne on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during a felony, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A number of emails sent to NewsOne from people who said they were Payne’s friends insisted the young driver was not racist despite the optics surrounding the case being otherwise. White supremacists paid for robocalls to Clayton County residents referring to Herring as a “negro” and urging anyone who was still listening to “Tell the District Attorney of Clayton County, Georgia, free Hannah Payne.”

While the situation was reminiscent of last year’s spate of white women trying to police Black people, it also bore similarities to the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. In that instance, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman shot and killed the innocent and unarmed Black teen. That was even after 911 operators told Zimmerman, an adult, not to approach the teen.

Let’s hope justice is served.

