Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Sobs In Court As 911 Call Is Played After She Killed 62-Year-Old Kenneth Herring

Hannah Payne is being forced to face the reality that she shot and killed Kenneth Herring for no reason other than being a savage vigilante. Now the 22-year-old was forced to hear the 911 call of her inhumane ways and she allegedly had a breakdown right in court.

READ MORE: Candace Owens Reportedly ‘Influenced’ New Zealand Mosque Terrorist

WSB-TV reports she was denied bond after the tragic 911 call was played in the courtroom. Although the call is not public, Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified last month that Payne could be heard saying to Herring on the May 7 call, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the fucking car! I’m going to shoot you!”

After Payne shot Herring, she reportedly told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.” She reportedly blocked him from driving away then shot him when he wouldn’t get out of the car

See the photo below of Hannah Payne crying as her devilish ways were heard in court:

A judge denied bond for the woman accused of murdering a man after a hit and run. We also heard the 911 call where you hear her ordering the victim out of the car. You will hear it only on Channel 2 tonight at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dOsS63lpEU — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 12, 2019

In case you missed it, Payne was already charged with murdering Herring for the shooting early last month, but grand jury last month indicted Payne on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during a felony, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Payne had previously been freed on $100,000 bond — something Christine Herring said Payne shouldn’t have been granted.

A number of emails sent to NewsOne from people who said they were Payne’s friends insisted the young driver was not racist despite the optics surrounding the case being otherwise. White supremacists paid for robocalls to Clayton County residents referring to Herring as a “negro” and urging anyone who was still listening to “Tell the District Attorney of Clayton County, Georgia, free Hannah Payne.”

While the situation was reminiscent of last year’s spate of white women trying to police Black people, it also bore similarities to the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. In that instance, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman shot and killed the innocent and unarmed Black teen. That was even after 911 operators told Zimmerman, an adult, not to approach the teen.

Let’s hope justice is served.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes