Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Talk The Color Purple

The Color Purple cast joins Erica Campbell of Get Up Mornings for a highly-anticipated exclusive interview!

Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple novel, once wrote, “I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple…and don’t notice it.” It rang true in 1982, 1985, and still does in 2023.

While many believe classic movies should not be revamped, it is clear that God had his hands on this one in particular. Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the original ’85 film, co-produces along with Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones. The movie’s leading ladies tell stories of their own personal connection to The Color Purple, both on and off-screen.

“….It’s not your mother’s Color Purple…but your mothers going to love!,” Oprah laughed.

The excitement regarding The Color Purple remake is widespread. Social media is buzzing about the actors and the premiers, and the film has already pulled in a couple of Golden Globe Awards nominations before it has publicly hit theaters. Having read the book, starred in the original movie, and executive produced the Tony-winning musical, Oprah Winfrey (Producer of the remake) was at first skeptical about remaking the film but then realized that with the #Metoo movement happening, this version needed to be shared with a new audience.

The remake focuses less on the abuse Fantasia Barrino’s character (Celie) faces but delves more into her resilience and imagination. “The biggest thing was, what can we say that hasn’t been said yet? That was, for me, the hardest part. I went back to Alice Walker’s book. This was on her first page, in the first line: ‘Dear God.’ That for me was, ‘All right, that’s the line.’ Anyone who can write letters to God must have an imagination,” stated director Blitz Bazawule. “And that imaginative plane became the place in which we were going to justify our reason for being.”

Other cast members include Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl and more!

Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P., Danielle Brooks, and Erica dissect societal beauty standards, self-growth and healing, and the power and importance of sisterhood. You don’t want to miss this!

Catch The Color Purple in theaters everywhere on Christmas Day.

