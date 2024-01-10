‘White Privilege’: Jasmine Crockett Rips Nancy Mace, House Republicans At Hunter Biden Hearing

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Democratic Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is making a habit out of exposing House Republicans’ hypocrisy in spectacular fashion. And we’re here for it.

The latest example came Wednesday just before House Republicans advanced their effort to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena to testify at a deposition last month.

In a soundbite that’s going viral, Crockett explained to Republicans why Biden likely didn’t comply with the subpoena.

“Let me tell you why nobody wants to talk to y’all behind closed doors – because y’all lie,” Crockett said about House Republicans looking to depose Biden. “That’s just the bottom line.”

Crockett said all House Republicans have done in the investigation into Biden is lie and “spin” the truth.

“I don’t know how y’all are still standing right now because you should be quite dizzy from all the spinning that you’re constantly doing when it comes to spinning the truth,” Crockett added.

Later, Crockett responded to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, who accused the president’s son of using his “white privilege” to duck out on the deposition last month.

“You are the epitome of White privilege” Mace, who is white, said to Biden during his brief attendance at the hearing. “Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls.”

Following Mace’s comments, the House Oversight Committee’s ranking Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin yielded his time to Crockett, who was ready.

“I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said about Mace. “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.”

Mace subsequently tried to whitesplain her comments by citing a list of Black history trivia about South Carolina and said she took umbrage at being “accused” by Crockett “about my white privilege,” but it appeared to be too little and way too late.

It was only a little more than three months ago when Crockett went viral for her blunt takedown of impeachment-hungry Republicans looking to upend Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Because when you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crimes or misdemeanors,” Crockett reminded her Republican colleagues back in September of last year. “And I can’t seem to find the crime, and honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”

Crockett then contrasted the unspecified allegations against President Biden with documented evidence of high crimes against former President Donald Trump, who was found to be in possession of and repeatedly refused to return classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“But we started talking about things that look like evidence. These are our national secrets – looks like in the (expletive) to me,” she said.

Crockett concluded her defense of the president: “I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his son unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.”

During a visit on Amanda Seales’ “Small Doses” podcast, Crockett – a former Texas State Representative, public defender and attorney – said she is determined to dismantle the white supremacist agenda at the root of the current Republican Party.

“We were never a part of the equation. We were somebody else’s property,” Crockett told Seales. “If we now are a part of the equation, then how do we get America to live up to the ‘beautiful’ that it has promised to be?”

SEE ALSO:

Lloyd Austin’s Prostate Cancer Reported As Defense Secretary ‘Has No Plans To Resign’ Over ‘Secret’ Hospitalization

GOP Group Accuses Democrat Of Colorism For Allegedly Darkening Skin Of Black Republican In Campaign Photo