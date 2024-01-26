Terry Killens Will Be The First Person To Referee And Play In A Super Bowl Game

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Terry Killens is set to make his mark in football history.

When the NFL referee steps on the field at Super Bowl LVIII, he will be the first person to both play in a Super Bowl and serve as an official in the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced this week that Killens will be part of the Super Bowl LVIII officiating crew.

This will be Killens’ fifth season as an NFL official and his first Super Bowl assignment.

Killens played for the Titans in their Super Bowl XXXIV loss to the Rams.

A backup linebacker, Killens made one tackle in the game, on special teams.

The 49-year-old Killens was a third-round pick of the Houston Oilers out of Penn State in 1996.

He stayed with the Oilers/Titans until 2000, then spent two seasons with the 49ers and one with the Seahawks.

Before becoming an NFL official he worked at the college level in the AAC and at the pro level in the Alliance of American Football.

There have been other Black history being made leading up to the Super Bowl next month — the last four head coaches hired to lead NFL teams have all been Black.

The Atlanta Falcons have hired now-former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be its new head coach. Morris was officially hired on Thursday, making him the Falcons’ first-ever full-time Black head coach.

“This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons. We are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team’s new head coach. … Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future,” team owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game. I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level.”

