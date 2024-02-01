Nia Long Joins Colman Domingo To Portray Michael Jackson’s Parents In Upcoming Biopic

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has been cast as matriarch Katherine Jackson in Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International’s Michael Jackson biopic. This announcement comes days after Colman Domingo was added to the cast to portray Michael’s father, Joe Jackson.

The Jackson family’s story is one that fans will continue to marvel at for years to come. Now, the late, great star, Michael Jackson will get a biopic. The Antoine Fuqua-directed movie is now aiming for an April 18, 2025, global theatrical release.

“Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son,” Michael producer Graham King shared with Deadline.

Long being added to portray Michael’s mom, Katherine, is as iconic as her other legendary performances.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua added of Long’s talent. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

The actress is overjoyed to take on Katherine’s character in the upcoming film.

“Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” Long shared. “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Nia is a critically acclaimed star, winning four NAACP Image Awards. She’s starred in the Best Man franchise, Netflix’s You People, Sony’s Searching, Love Jones, Friday, Soul Food, Boyz N the Hood, and several other films and TV series.

She will star opposite Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson who will play his beloved uncle and recent Oscar nominee Domingo who will portray Katherine’s husband, Joe.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the film’s release in 2025.

Just about a year ago, Long said she believes separatism in film with categories like “Black movies” or referring to certain celebrities as “Blackfamous” holds Black entertainers back.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Long told journalist Morgan Murrell, “I think terms like that hold us back,” referring to “Black movies” and “Blackfamous.” Long goes on to add, “And I have to catch myself sometimes too, because I’m very proud of who I am.”

Long continued: “When I use the word ‘Black,’ I don’t use it as a way to separate ourselves from anyone. I use it as a way to put an exclamation point behind our greatness, because I don’t think that it’s always been celebrated and recognized.”

Long said she always aims to represent the Black community, but she also welcomes all communities to enjoy her work.

“I’m here to represent who we are,” Long added. “And if you want to come along for the ride, everyone’s welcome!”

SEE ALSO:

Nia Long Breaks Silence On Cheating Scandal: ‘It Was Devastating’

Nia Long Discusses Motherhood And “Mooz-Lum” Movie

Nia Long Joins Colman Domingo To Portray Michael Jackson’s Parents In Upcoming Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com