Rapper Lil Jon Plans To Release A Guided Meditation Album

The most unexpected news of 2024 is that Lil Jon is reportedly releasing a guided meditation album. The artist and producer has been steadily prioritizing his health and wellness journey, so the news comes off the heels of his brand-new lifestyle. Read more details about the news below.

The man behind the Crunk era of the 2000s is not the first person we would have had on the guided meditation playlist. According to TMZ, Lil Jon has been on a fitness journey as of late and feels that a guided meditation album is the next stop for his creative pursuits. The publication also shared that Jon is getting ready to drop the 10-track project very soon.

Lately, the Atlanta entertainer has established a few career pivots. One of the most surprising was his transition into the Las Vegas nightlife as an all-star EDM DJ. He has maintained a DJ residency at Hakkasan, Omnia and JEWEL nightclubs and Wet Republic Ultra Pool.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, he is also rumored to join Usher during his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 11. The two have several collaborations like “Yeah!” and their song with Ludacris, “Lovers and Friends.”

Lil Jon is behind some of the biggest hits like “Salt Shaker,” “Get Low,” “Turn Down For What,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” Cyclone,” “Goodies” and “Freak-a-Leek.” These high-energy songs made sense for the buzzing nightlife of Las Vegas, but we are interested to see how the entertainer segues into guided meditation.

On his personal Instagram, the producer was seen with André 3000, who is another Atlanta artist who’s recently made a huge pivot, releasing his tranquil album New Blue Sun back in November 2023. The two linked back in 2022, and maybe that will make more sense soon enough.

Here’s what fans have said about the upcoming project so far:

Lil Jon’s guided meditation album is said to be released on Feb. 16. Check back for more updates on his forthcoming meditation album.

