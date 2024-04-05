Subscribe
Ernie Hudson Looks Amazing: How The 78-Year-Old Actor Stays So Fit

Published on April 5, 2024

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" – Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Ernie Hudson is 78 years old. Yes, you read that correctly. And yes, that is a recent picture of him above. The Ghostbusters star went viral after his appearance at the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere. Hudson kept it casual in a black tee and jeans that highlighted his toned arms and pecks which can be seen through his shirt and social media is fawning over the actor’s physique.

Even actress Holly Robinson Pete got in on the craze, tweeting, “Who you gonna call ?.. Ernie. Hudson” with heart eye emojis.

“It’s nice to be noticed,” Hudson told People. “It’s been a little bit of a surprise in the last couple of days,” he told the outlet on Saturday. “I’ve always been in what I consider fairly good shape, but normally, when I do those press conferences, I’m usually in a suit or a sport coat.”

Ernie Hudson Is Fit

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" – Photocall

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Hudson, who has had a long film career from The Crow to Miss Congeniality, revealed many of his roles required him to be so buttoned-up, that he didn’t feel the need to bulk up like some other actors. “I’m usually the warden or the principal, or I’m usually the guy in the suit.” Hudson said he has always been fit, but took it up a notch recently – and likes it. According to the publication, Hudson is in the gym “three days a week for an hour at a time. ”

He also opened up about working with a personal trainer, who challenges him. “He will put me through some stuff that I feel like for the next couple of days I’m going to be sore. As painful as it is, I actually kind of enjoy it.”

To keep his melanin fresh, Hudson says he uses Vitamin C to combat discoloration and pigmentation he sees other Black men struggling with. But most importantly, his spirituality fuels his well-being.

He took to the Ghostbusters TikTok to thank fans for all the love.

Hudson reprises his famous role of Winston Zeddemore in the upcoming fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise, currently in theaters.

