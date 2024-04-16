Subscribe
Tyler Perry And BET Media Group Agree To New Multi-Year Deal

Published on April 16, 2024

Tyler Perry Inks New Mega Multi-Year Deal With BET

Source: Noam Galai / Getty / Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry and BET’s relationship will continue after the two entities secured a new deal. 

Spotted on Variety, the Mea Culpa writer and director inked a new multi-year deal with BET Media Group that will renew eight of his shows that live on the network and the streaming platform BET+. The deal will also include a new scripted series, Route 187, written and directed by Perry.

Per Variety:

As part of the new content deal, BET has renewed “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” for its eighth season, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” for Season 6, and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” for a sixth season. Also renewed is “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” for its sixth season on BET (and 12th overall, having previously run in syndication and TBS). The deal additionally includes new seasons of BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” Tyler Perry’s Bruh” and “All The Queen’s Men.”

As for “Route 187,” the new scripted series greenlit as part of this multi-year deal, will be executive produced, directed and written by Perry. It’s believed to be a crime drama about violence that takes place on a bus route.

He Continues To Secure The Bag

The new deal replaces the expiring 2019 deal between Perry and BET in which Perry took on the task of developing shows for both BET and BET+.

BET Media Group president/CEO Scott Mills said on the new deal, “Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers. We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories,” Perry said in a statement.

Perry continues to secure bags because this new deal comes after the expansion of his deal with Netflix. He was among the names in the mix to purchase BET when Paramount Global toyed with selling the network.

Whether you like it or not, Perry and his shows are here to stay.

Tyler Perry And BET Media Group Agree To New Multi-Year Deal  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Tyler Perry

