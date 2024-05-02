Subscribe
Obituaries

Dallas Penn Tributes Pour In After Writer And Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dies At 54

Published on May 2, 2024

Dallas Penn

Source: Dallas Penn / The Combat Jack Show

Sad news to share from the Hip-Hop and podcasting world. Dallas Penn, writer, urban fashion influencer and the former co-host of The Combat Jack Show, has passed away. He was 54.

The date and the cause of death were not immediately made public.

An outpouring of touching words from friends, fans and peers made rounds online as news of his passing became public. Rapper Bun B shared on Instagram a photo of himself with Penn, accompanied by the following caption:

“Hadn’t been back in the US an hour and I get this news. One of a kind in the greatest way. Followed the beat of his own drum and we loved him for it. You’ll be missed my friend. Give Jack our love. Long Live Dallas Penn. The innanets owe it all to you.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn and had the following to say:

“Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We’re grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP.”

Okayplayer eulogized Penn in a social media post that recognized “His influence as a writer, podcaster, and influencer” that “left an indelible mark on urban culture. From his insightful commentary to his knowledge of sneaker history, his legacy lives on.”

Others who didn’t know Penn but were influenced by the Ralph Lauren Polo enthusiast also chimed in with notes of condolences and thanks for his invaluable contributions to the culture.

“i never met Dallas Penn, but have had a reverence and respect for him since the mid 00’s,” one X account wrote accompanied by footage of him. “This was perhaps THE FIRST viral video I saw on YouTube, and I knew Rafi from hip hop forums, so it felt like watching friends winning. always loved Dallas on Combat Jack, a great mind. RIP.”

Others similarly posted videos of Penn in a steady outpouring of tributes.

Penn and co-collaborators were spotlighted in the New York Times in 2010 for their “Internet Celebrities” series of videos about pockets of New York City life.

Regarding one short film about food inequality called “Bodega” — the name New Yorkers have for small convenience stores — Penn notably told the Times “This isn’t Whole Foods” before breaking down what his end game was:

“In this city you can have the poorest and the wealthiest, sometimes in the same ZIP code,” Mr. Penn said. “But even in this huge city, people feel separated and that shouldn’t be. I hope our films can show that one way or another we are all connected.”

Penn’s death comes more than seven years after Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé died at 48 of colon cancer.

Check out some of Penn’s best moments on The Combat Jack Show in the video below.

Dallas Penn Tributes Pour In After Writer And Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dies At 54  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

Dallas Penn obituary

