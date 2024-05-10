Subscribe
News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Sorry For Comment About ‘Black Kids’ Not Knowing What A Computer Is

“I misspoke and I regret it,” she said.

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
US-VOTE-POLITICS-BIDEN

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has publicly apologized for her comments regarding Black kids in the Bronx earlier in the week.

On Monday, Hochul addressed the backlash she received for comments that she made about Black children in the Bronx during a panel discussion. Hochul was being interviewed by Washington Post columnist and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart on stage during a discussion hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles. In discussing the state’s “Empire AI” initiative that will provide supercomputer access in the Buffalo area, Hochul said “Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” adding, “They don’t know, they don’t know these things. I want the world opened up to all of them.”

MORE: Roger Fortson Bodycam Video Contradicts Claim Of ‘Self Defense’ In Florida Police Killing Of Air Force Officer, Family Says

The comment drew immediate backlash from local politicians. Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, who represents several neighborhoods in the Bronx, issued a statement in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Deeply disturbed by @GovKathyHochul’s recent remarks and the underlying perception that she has of Black & brown children from the BX. Our children are bright, brilliant, extremely capable, and more than deserving of any opportunities that are extended to other kids. Do better.” She was joined by fellow Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo who issued a statement calling the governor’s remarks “deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling.”

Hochul would apologize later that evening.

“I misspoke and I regret it,” she said.

In a statement released later, Hochul elaborated further: “Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are – the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.”

The words “I misspoke” represent the biggest cop-out for the use of offensive language second only to “It was taken out of context.” Hochul didn’t misspeak—she said exactly what she intended to say.

It’s not the first time that Hochul has made a verbal misstep. In February, Hochul hypothesized what would happen if Canada attacked the United States similar to how the Hamas militant organization attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. “If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I’m sorry, my friends, there would be no Canada the next day,” she said at the time. Hochul would also quickly apologize for her “poor choice of words” the next day.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges
Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation
75 photos

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Sorry For Comment About ‘Black Kids’ Not Knowing What A Computer Is  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

black kids Bronx Gov. Kathy Hochul

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Sorry For Comment About ‘Black Kids’ Not Knowing What A Computer Is

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson Bodycam Video Contradicts Claim Of ‘Self-Defense’ In Florida Police Killing Of Air Force Officer, Family Suggests

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Has Donald Trump’s Support Among Voters Of Color Really Increased Over The Years?

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Crime

Georgia Appeals Court Grants Review Of Judge McAfee’s Ruling To Allow Fani Willis To Stay On RICO Case

Thoughtful woman with phone in hand at home
Politics

Op-Ed: From Jobs To Healthcare, Black Women Have A Lot Of Issues Leading Up To The 2024 Election

News

Live Nation Settles Most Of The Lawsuits From Deadly Astroworld Festival

Daisy Bates Signing Autographs
News

Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates Honored With Statue In US Capitol

Pro-Palestinian Encampment At University Of Chicago Broken Up By Police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Campus Protests: Why Media Coverage Is More Drama Than Substance

View All
Trending Stories
Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation 75 items
Education

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

Women's Rights Advocates, Elected Officials Protest Outside Of Trump Tower
Crime

Stormy Daniels Testimony About Trump’s Lewd Behavior Is Exactly As Cringey As You Think

Bernard Junior Polite
News

Man Shown On Video Trying To Shoot Pastor In Church Is Charged With Murdering Cousin

Smiling teacher helping teenage female student
News

Black Students Fare Better In Schools With More Black Teachers, Parents Say In New Study

10 items
Nation

Trucker Attacked By Police Dog A Sad Reminder Of How K-9’s Were Used To Terrorize Black People

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

WASHINGTON, DC- APRIL 03: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a
Family & Parenting

Day Without Child Care: How D.C. Mayor Bowser’s 2025 Budget Is Bad For Families And The Economy

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close