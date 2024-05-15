Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Justice For Dalvin Gadson: $2.1M Police Brutality Settlement Is ‘Warning’ To All Rogue Cops, Lawyers Say

The Army veteran has said he is “terrified” of police officers after the brutality in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Dalvin Gadson, Colorado Springs police brutality victim

Dalvin Gadson. | Source: The Law Offices of Harry Daniels, Latin Law Group and The Strom Law Fi

WARNING: The images and video in this article are graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

A multi-million dollar settlement for an egregious case of police brutality in Colorado should serve as a “warning” to any other cops who think they won’t be held accountable for their illegal actions, according to lawyers for a Black man who was the victim of a vicious beating in 2022.

The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday approved the settlement for a lawsuit brought by Dalvin Gadson, a U.S. military veteran who was brutally beaten by police during a pretextual traffic stop in Colorado while other officers looked on and didn’t intervene after he was pulled over for his car failing to display its tags.

Gadson’s lawyers, including civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, welcomed the settlement and said it should put other officers on notice that police brutality will not be tolerated.

“This settlement should stand as a warning to all those who think their badges entitle them to brutalize the men and women they’ve sworn to protect and serve. You are not above the law and if your own department refuses to hold you accountable, we will,” Gadson’s attorneys said in a statement sent to NewsOne.

Photos from the incident in October 2022 show officers involved were joking following beating Gadson, who served in the Army National Guard as a helicopter mechanic. They were also caught on video laughing and bragging about the beating. One officer was photographed smiling and proudly displaying his bruised knuckle, presumably from the beating.

Dalvin Gadson, homeless Black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs police

Source: The Law Offices of Harry Daniels and Latin Law Group

What happened to Dalvin Gadson?

While the traffic stop was taking place, an officer claimed he smelled marijuana and informed Gadson that he would have to take a DUI test. Gadson, who was homeless at the time, was ordered out of the car and told he would be placed in handcuffs.

When Gadson refused to exit his car and asked why he would need to be handcuffed, he said the question was only answered with swift force.

In a GoFundMe account raising money to help him pay for legal fees, Gadson explained what happened next:

At that moment, one of the peace officers violently grabbed my hand, and my body’s natural reaction was to pull my hand back. I did not think to do this. It was a natural reaction.

The same police officer immediately started punching me in the face while pulling me out of my car. After the first punch, I tried to say okay, I tried to say sorry, I tried to lay on the ground, but multiple officers were grabbing me, kicking me in the head, kneeing and elbowing me in the face, and punching me everywhere possible.

After I was punched several times in the face, I lost consciousness. (NOTE: No officers on the scene tried to stop this wrongdoing against me. There was thirteen peace officers on the scene) I regained awareness, lying on the asphalt. I was covered in blood, with two black eyes, one eye swelled shut with blood in my cornea, my whole body badly bruised, abrasions all over, lips busted, ribs and spine hurting and my eyesight was halfway gone (NOTE: my eyes, head, spine and back are still damaged from this incident).

Adding insult to literal injury, Gadson was charged with two counts of second degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates. The assault charges were eventually dropped and the DUI charge was dismissed last week after it was determined that “there was insufficient probable cause to require a blood test.”

Daniels, one of Gadson’s lawyers, suggested the officers involved were motivated by race.

Gadson said he’s been left “terrified” of police officers.

Gadson eventually filed an excessive force lawsuit against the Colorado Springs Police officers involved: Colby Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher Hummel.

It was in that context that the lawsuit was settled out of court on Tuesday. However, a DOJ criminal investigation into the case remains open and active.

“Let’s be clear. This is an important day for Dalvin Gadson and for all the people of Colorado Springs. But that doesn’t mean the fight is done,” Gadson’s attorneys said Tuesday. “We will continue working with the Department of Justice in their investigation and we will not stop until justice is done.”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Irvo Otieno’s Family Agrees To $8.5M Settlement In Black Man’s Untimely Death

Justice For George Floyd Timeline: Witness Who Tried To Stop Murder Wins $150K Settlement
Opening Arguments Begin In Derek Chauvin Trial Over Death Of George Floyd
77 photos

RELATED TAGS

Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police Department Dalvin Gadson Police Brutality settlement

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Dalvin Gadson, Colorado Springs police brutality victim
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Justice For Dalvin Gadson: $2.1M Police Brutality Settlement Is ‘Warning’ To All Rogue Cops, Lawyers Say

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
News

HBCU Community In Shock After Albany State Volleyball Player Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub

Texas Redistricting Map Presented
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court To Decide If Texas County’s Racist Redistricted Voting Map Violated The Voting Rights Act

Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter Visits "Mornings With Maria"
Public Figures

‘Racist’: Ex-Papa John’s CEO Who Was Busted Using N-Word Whines To Jason Whitlock About Shaquille O’Neal Replacing Him

Excited black woman screaming in a park
Business & Economy

Career Pivots For Out Of Work Black Journalists

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson’s Police Killing And The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s History Of Brutality, Recklessness And Crime

Smoke Rising from Destroyed Homes
Civil Rights & Social Justice

The MOVE Police Bombing: Never Forget The Time Cops Blew Up An Entire Philadelphia Neighborhood

Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Buffalo New York for Funeral of Ruth Whitfield
News

Hate Crimes Targeting Black People Still On The Rise 2 Years After Racist Buffalo Shooting

View All
Trending Stories
McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation 75 items
Education

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
Black News

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

Church Members Standing in Prayerful Contemplation
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close