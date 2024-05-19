Subscribe
Wellness

How To Bounce Back From Burnout

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
how to recover from burnout - Tired doctor professional fatigue working late

Source: golubovy / Getty

Burnout is real. Everything from high-pressure work environments to cultural expectations can trigger it. Contrary to stress, which adds intensity to your experience, burnout leaves you depleted. It is an ongoing state of feeling overwhelmed, fatigued, and emotionally drained due to consistent stress in your work, family, or social life. Gone unchecked, burnout can lead to serious health issues like hypertension, diabetes, weight gain, stomach problems, muscle and joint pain, breathing issues, and even depression.

Signs of burnout include low energy, lack of enthusiasm, frustration, and reduced performance. Physical symptoms such as recurring headaches, loss of appetite, and insomnia often occur. Burnout can manifest in your mental health as well, with feelings of helplessness, failure, cynicism, and losing your sense of purpose. If you recognize these symptoms it’s important to listen to your body, you may be experiencing burnout.

How To Recover From Burnout

The good news, you can take back control of your experience. Ditching your to-do list or eliminating all stressors may not be an option, however, you can bounce back from burnout with these tips:

Identify what went wrong. Exhaustion, hopelessness, detachment, cynicism, and a sense of defeat are the five main symptoms of burnout. Consider what led you to feel these things. The previous point of contention can be turned into the present point of breakthrough. When you know what causes a problem, the solution can be more easily found and implemented.

Recognize your limits. Now that you’ve learned what situations or tasks make you feel depleted, you can handle or avoid them better. This could look like declining an outing, saying no to extra responsibilities, or taking a break – even before you “need” one. Recognizing your limits helps you to avoid hitting your capacity before it’s too late.

Change your routine. The experiences that led to your burnout have to go in order for you to bounce back. Start fresh with a routine that promotes wellness and schedule your day to involve as much joy as possible. This may include outsourcing tasks, implementing self-care, or keeping a sabbath. Make your priorities clear and focus on what is most important to you.

Prioritize your health. As shared, burnout can be detrimental to your emotional, mental, and physical health. Putting your well-being first helps offset the side effects of burnout when trying to bounce back. Make room for healthy conversation with a professional or loved ones; feed your mind with news and information that will promote peace; get more sleep, eat well, and exercise.

Seek help. Don’t underestimate the power of accountability when bouncing back from burnout. Whether you opt for professional help from a therapist or lean on wisdom from mentors and loved ones, know that seeking help can make a huge difference.

Exhaustion experienced from constantly being swamped by the burdens of life does not have to be your reality. Create a new normal by changing what you can, immediately and intermittently. There is no set timeline for recovery from burnout. As you take the steps to reduce stress, you will see the changes you desire. The sooner you start, the better.

SEE ALSO:

6 Identifying Signs of Anxiety

10 Natural Mood Boosters For A Happier You

10 Black Dating Apps For Romantics Trying To Find Love
Handsome woman embracing a man
10 photos

How To Bounce Back From Burnout  was originally published on elev8.com

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Wellness

How To Bounce Back From Burnout

Malcolm X
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Happy Birthday Malcolm X!

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
News

Watch Biden Give Morehouse College Commencement Speech: How To Watch HBCU’s Graduation Online

Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part II
Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Diversity Of Education In Texas Schools
Education

The Best Way To Fulfill Brown v. Board’s Promise Is To Hire More Black Teachers

News

Graphic Surveillance Video Footage Confirms Cassie’s Claims Diddy Brutally Attacked Her In Hotel

Mother and Daughter at U.S. Supreme Court
Education

Exclusive: Kimberlé W. Crenshaw Discusses 70 Years Of Brown vs. Board Of Education

View All
Trending Stories
John P. Shadbar
Crime

Illinois Man Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Shooting White Woman With Black Sons

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

Rev Bill Lawson 38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

A protester holds a placard that says Pro black isn't Anti-...
Politics

Pro-Trump Group Spends More Than $90 Million On Ad Campaign To Combat ‘Anti-White Racism’

Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch
Entertainment

Van Lathan Breaks His Silence After TMZ Fires Him For Argument With Conservative Staffer

20 items
Entertainment

Remembering Kim Porter Through The Years

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Defendants In State Of Georgia V. Trump Case To Be Booked Through Fulton County Jail 18 items
News

A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani Hits Rock Bottom, Files For Bankruptcy After $148M Judgment For ‘The Big Lie’

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close