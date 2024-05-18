Subscribe
Graphic Surveillance Video Footage Confirms Cassie’s Claims Diddy Brutally Attacked Her In Hotel

CNN obtained the exclusive footage.

Published on May 18, 2024

Diddy and Cassie

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy Combs physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, has been released on CNN.com. The horrific clip shows Cassie walking down the hall to the elevator bank where Diddy attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground, kicking her, and attempting to drag her down the hall in his towel. At another point, Diddy sits down and violently throws objects at Cassie while she seeks coverage in a corner and off-camera.

The 2016 footage corroborates Cassies now-settled federal lawsuit, which she filed in November. Cassie’s lawyer released this statement,

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

It took only a day for Diddy to settle the shocking lawsuit that detailed years of inhumane physical and sexual abuse against his former lover. Diddy claimed it wasn’t an admission of guilt leaving some fans and some of the entertainment world polarized. Celebrities like Stevie J and Meek Mill came to Diddy’s defense, and are silent.

Cassie specifically referenced the incident in her bombshell lawsuit. According to Ventura’s lawsuit, the incident occurred “around March 2016.” According to Cassie’s lawsuit, Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Diddy blatantly denied Cassie’s accusations in a statement by his lawyer but footage proves otherwise.

Diddy’s House Raided

diddy in a suit

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

Amid human trafficking investigations, federal agents recently raided Diddy’s LA home, and his sons were detained on the scene. Rumors ran rampant that Diddy tried to escape to Antigua when it all went down.

In a statement released following the raids, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

Diddy’s arch enemy 50 Cent took to social media to further hold the mogul accountable for his actions. Diddy maintained his innocence as of three days ago, posting a message on Instagram, “Time tells truth.”

Diddy reportedly paid $50,000 for the footage. He has not commented on the video.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Red Carpet
18 photos

