Diddy Named In Lawsuit By Yacht Employee Accusing His Son, Christian Combs, Of Sexual Assault

The hits just keep on coming for Sean “Diddy” Combs, and now, they’re coming for his son as well.

The Bad Boy mogul who is currently the main suspect in a federal sex trafficking investigation, was named in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by a woman identified as Grace O’Marcaigh, who is accusing his son, 26-year-old Christian Combs, of sexually assaulting her on a yacht chartered by Diddy for a trip in December 2022, according to NBC News.

O’Marcaigh claims the assault happened while she was working on the yacht, which she said was chartered for what was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.”

From NBC:

The alleged assault happened just days before Sean Combs hosted a New Year’s Eve yacht party with a long list of celebrity guests. Christian Combs is accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit. Sean Combs is being sued for premises liability as the person who chartered the yacht and for aiding and abetting his son in the alleged assault.

“Like father, like son,” O’Marcaigh’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, said in a statement Thursday after the suit was filed. “It gives us no joy or pleasure in filing this suit against Christian Combs who has clearly adopted his father’s pattern and practice of depravity.”

Indeed, the swiftly settled sexual assault lawsuit filed last year against Diddy by his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura turned out to be merely the tip of the iceberg of serious allegations of sexual violence that would soon surround the deeply embattled music mogul.

As for his son, O’Marcaigh specifically accused Christian of drugging her before sexually assaulting her in the filing, which includes transcripts of audio clips she said were recorded by a producer and they allegedly show she rejected his advances after he groped her.

More from NBC:

O’Marcaigh, who was 25 at the time of the alleged assault, worked as a steward providing dinner and drink service on the yacht from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and witnessed partying and drug use between a “constant rotation of suspected sex workers” and celebrities, the suit states. She also alleges in the complaint that she suspected bottles of alcohol were laced with drugs because women began to fall over themselves, panic or pass out after just one drink. Around Dec. 28, 2022, O’Marcaigh was informed that Christian Combs would be joining the party to record with music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in the yacht’s makeshift studio, the suit states.

O’Marcaigh claims Christian arrived at the yacht “heavily intoxicated” and often behaved inappropriately with her, pressuring her to take shots of tequila and then, after she took a shot, aggressively pressuring her to drink more. She said she “quickly suspected” that the liquor had been spiked, and that things quickly “escalated” when Christian began groping her legs, breast, anus and vagina, according to the suit.

“Excuse me, you don’t touch my legs like that. I’ll move my legs where I want to,” O’Marcaigh is heard saying in an audio clip reportedly recorded by Lil Rod, who, by the way, has also filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault. “If I want to do this, then I will. You don’t touch my legs like that.”

“Listen, you and everybody in the crew,” a voice believed to be Christian’s Combs replies.

“I can’t, I have to go down,” O’Marcaigh says. “I have to go down.”

Christian Combs then insists that O’Marcaigh stay with him, but she responds that she cannot unless he makes that request to a crew leader, the suit states, citing the audio recording. O’Marcaigh answered this way because she knew “anyone of authority” who could approve the request would be asleep and Christian Combs would not be able to contact them, the suit states. “Who can I talk to? I’m going to say I requested you right now,” Christian Combs said, according to the suit. “Well, you can take your hand off my ass for the first thing,” O’Marcaigh responded.

Things went on that way for some time, the suit states, and, at one point, Christian not only gropes O’Marcaigh, allegedly, but she says he also started taking off his clothes while doing so.

“His penis was erect, and he grabbed her arms and was trying to force PLAINTIFF to perform oral sex on him,” the suit claims. The suit includes photos of bruising on O’Marcaigh’s forearm and claims she fought him off until someone else walked in.

O’Marcaigh also claims she was fired from her job in May 2023 in retaliation for the allegations against Christian. She said the experience left her “mental health deteriorated,” and caused “anxiety and panic attacks as well as severe suicidal ideations,” according to the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.

“I am here to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves and I applaud Grace for being so brave to come forward with her truth,” said Rodney S. Diggs, another attorney representing O’Marcaigh. “Hopefully her story will inspire others to come forward.”

