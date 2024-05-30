Subscribe
Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Wanting To Date,’ Sparking Raging Social Media Debate

Vivica is our most recent example of Black women living, loving, and slaying unapologetically - its never too late to find love.

Published on May 30, 2024

Vivica Fox Los Angeles Premiere Of "Not Another Church Movie" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Vivica A. Fox is looking for love – and not afraid to talk about her search.

The iconic actress and producer recently said as much while interviewing with the Today Show about her desire to find a husband. Vivica sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in late April.

MORE: Reconciling Kevin Samuels’ Divisive Views With How Black Women Are Reacting To His Death

While the interview primarily focused on Vivica’s current projects, including a Black comedy spoof film, Not Another Church Movie, the dialogue quickly turned to the actress’ personal life and dating. Vivica did not shy away from the topic.

Vivica A. Fox is putting it all out there and looking for a partner.

I’m wanting to date. But there are limited resources out there, right,” Vivica said, dressed in a black suit with multi-colored flower details on its blazer and pants. She smiled and added that she is “old-school” and prefers to meet people in person and see if sparks fly.

Hoda and Jenna continued to ask Vivica about her search. The hosts asked for details about her ideal relationship and mate. The soon-to-be 60-year-old emphatically said she is looking for “a partner.”

Vivica shared, “When I say a partner, I want someone who’s going to be fun, who’s not intimidated by who and what I am, who likes to travel, and who is going to let me go shopping.”

She also told the Today Show anchor pair that she is keeping her options open and “taking applications.”

We are here for Vivica – who has had her share of past public relationships – unapologetically putting it out there and looking for her potential boo. Dating can be difficult no matter who you are, how young you may be, or how fly your swagger is. Speak it into existence, Sis!

See last month’s interview below.

Of course, this topic isn’t new for anyone who’s been keeping tabs on it.

Before the self-proclaimed and controversial dating guru and image consultant Kevin Samuels died in 2022, he specifically singled out Fox and criticized her for being unmarried at her age.

Following the death of Samuels, Fox notably called him a “hypocrite” who “insulted African American women on a consistent basis.” Fox also said Samuels’ death was the result of “karma” and mocked the possibility “that he keeled over real quick” when he died alongside “a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality.”

‘Righteous Discontent’: Why Single Black Women Who Want To Be Married Are Not More Broken Than Anyone Else

Kevin Samuels Says Women Who Are 35 And Unmarried Are ‘Leftover’

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
Part of Greenwood District burned in Race Riots, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, June 1921
40 photos

Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Wanting To Date,’ Sparking Raging Social Media Debate  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

