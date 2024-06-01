The Annual WE Nation Reentry Summit Spotlights Justice-Impacted Girls And Women

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A yearly event placing a spotlight on women and young girls who are impacted or have been involved in the justice system is taking place in New York City this weekend.

The 5th Annual WE Nation Reentry Summit will be held Sunday in the historic Harlem neighborhood and is free and open to people of all races and genders in an effort to raise awareness as well as “provide economic development to justice-impacted women with the tools and support needed to overcome obstacles, gain valuable job skills, and build sustainable careers,” as stated on the event’s web page.

This year’s installment of the WE Nation Reentry Summit offers several workshops with community industry experts that can be beneficial following experiences with the justice system. They include but are not limited to workshops on financial literacy, resume writing and job skill training.

Those in attendance will also be able to network with justice-impacted women, industry leaders and community members when they’re not visiting any of the informational booths from local businesses and organizations.

There are also several “treats” planned for attendees, including a beauty bar, swag bags and money giveaways.

The 5th Annual WE Nation Reentry Summit is the result of a partnership between Activate Your Life, a nonprofit group focusing on women of color who have been involved in the criminal justice system, and The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM), which supports women and girls impacted by the criminal justice system.

The event is set to last from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harlem School of the Arts at 645 St Nicholas Avenue. Click here for more information.

The WE Nation Reentry Summit draws attention to the increased criminalization of African American girls, in particular.

Statistics show that becoming involved with the criminal justice system at a young age can have devastating consequences in life years later, including adverse effects on the prospects of employment as well as earning potential, both of which factor heavily in the widening racial wealth gap.

According to author Monique Morris, Black girls make up 16% of American school students, but account for more than 33% of school arrests.

In her book Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools, Morris writes:

“It has to be acknowledged that most Black girls experience forms of confinement and carceral experiences beyond simply going to jail or prison. Broadening the scope to include detention centers, house arrest, electronic monitoring, and other forms of social exclusion allows us to see Black girls in trouble where they might other wise be hidden.”

