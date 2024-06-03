Subscribe
News

Ricky Cobb’s Family Lawyers Condemn Decision To Drop Charges Against Cop Who Killed Black Motorist

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Ricky Cobb, black man killed by police

Source: CBS / CBS

Minneapolis prosecutors plan to dismiss murder charges against a white state trooper who shot and killed Black motorist Ricky Cobb. 

According to AP, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty filed a notice to dismiss murder and manslaughter charges against Ryan Londregan after in April, his defense team revealed testimony that the officer believed Ricky Cobb was reaching for a firearm. A Minnesota State Patrol trainer also testified that he never told officers to refrain from shooting into moving vehicles. 

Prosecutors believed that the evidence from April’s hearing made it impossible to prove that Londregan’s use of force was not authorized, which led to their decision to dismiss charges. 

On July 31, 2023, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II was pulled over by state troopers on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. 

During the traffic stop, officers tried to arrest Cobb and take him into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order. As they tried to take him out of his vehicle, Cobb began to drive away and he was shot and killed by Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Dash camera and body-cam video of the incident released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) showed Cobb was pulled over for not having his rear lights on. While three officers responded to the initial incident, Londregan was the only one to discharge his firearm.

According to the family attorneys, MDPS has said that “At no point on available video” is Cobb holding a gun.

On Jan. 24, Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb over the summer.

Family attorney Bakari Sellers condemned the decision to drop the charges saying the family was disappointed with prosecutors.

“They got bullied,” he told the Star Tribune. “There’s no other way around it.”

Londregan’s trial was set to begin Sept. 9., but now Cobb’s family must look to get justice in other forms.

In April, Ricky Cobb’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Londregan and fellow State Trooper Brett Seide for their involvement in his murder.

The lawsuit claims that during the incident, Brett Seide told troopers that Cobb was wanted for violating a protective order in Ramsey County. There was no such warrant.

The suit also alleges that the entire incident, which resulted in Londregan killing Cobb, was caused by Londregan and Seide.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Who Killed Ricky Cobb ‘Created’ And ‘Escalated’ Incident That Led To His Death, Lawsuit Says

RIP Ricky Cobb: Minnesota Cops Who Killed Black Driver Could Finally Face Discipline

Justice For George Floyd Timeline: Policing Changes ‘Will Never Be Enough,’ Uncle Says
Minneapolis Marks Two Year Anniversary Since Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer
77 photos

RELATED TAGS

Minneapolis Ricky Cobb

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Ricky Cobb, black man killed by police
News

Ricky Cobb’s Family Lawyers Condemn Decision To Drop Charges Against Cop Who Killed Black Motorist

House Homeland Security Hearing Held To Examine Worldwide Threats
Health

Prayers Up: Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Newspaper headlines the morning after Trump conviction
Politics

Why Donald Trump’s Felony Conviction Has No Impact On Black Voters

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Politics

Old Video Resurfaces Of Trump Saying Presidential Candidates Under Indictment ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Run’

Low Angle View Of Rainbow Flag At Brandenburg Gate Against Sky
Civil Rights & Social Justice

10 Ways To Support Your LGBTQIA+ Family And Friends

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

WE Nation Reentry Summit
Good News

The Annual WE Nation Reentry Summit Spotlights Justice-Impacted Girls And Women

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

‘Not Full Justice’: Firing Florida Cop Who Killed Roger Fortson Isn’t Nearly Enough, Ben Crump Says

View All
Trending Stories
San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Sports

2024 NBA Finals Feature 2 Black Head Coaches For Just 3rd Time, Technically

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Not Another Church Movie" - Arrivals
Relationships

Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Wanting To Date,’ Sparking Raging Social Media Debate

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

House Democrats Introduce The PTO Act
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After ‘Fake Eyelashes’ Remark

Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Entertainment

Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood’s Famous Rebel

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close