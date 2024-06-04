Subscribe
News

Diddy Is ‘Completely Separated And Dissociated From’ Revolt After Selling Majority Stakes In Media Company He Founded

Revolt now boasts that it is owned by employees and remains Black-owned.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold his majority stake in Revolt. He founded the media company back in 2013.

Diddy’s once thought-to-be impregnable empire and reputation have been seemingly coming apart at the seams ever since Nov. 16, 2023, when Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the mogul accusing him of sexual assault, amongst other crimes. Although the suit was settled a day after it was filed, the dam had been broken, with multiple victims since coming forward to accuse Combs of similar abuse.

Initially, Diddy vehemently denied all the claims, and he still does, save for former Bad Boy artist Ventura’s. But that seems to be only because, in May 2024, CNN acquired and shared footage of Diddy beating Cassie in the hall of a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. The video of the incident confirmed what Cassie had described in her lawsuit. A video apology issued by Diddy shortly thereafter was almost universally maligned for its alleged insincerity.

On Tuesday, Revolt announced that Combs had sold his stake in the company. Prior to that, in late November 2023, Revolt shared that Diddy had stepped down from his position as chairman of the company.

Revolt now boasts that it is owned by employees, and remains Black-owned.

“REVOLT is honored and proud to announce that, in an unprecedented and historic move in the Black media space, our newly projected largest shareholder group are REVOLT’s current employees,” read a statement announcing Combs’ shares have been “fully redeemed and retired.” “Our mission to become the largest media company powered by creators and fueled by the culture continues.”

The New York Times reported that Detavio Samuels, Revolt’s CEO, says, “One-hundred percent of Sean Combs’s shares have been redeemed and retired,” Mr. Samuels said in the interview. “He is no longer chairman. He is no longer on the board. He has no shares, no equity in Revolt. We have completely separated and dissociated from each other.”

Some of the other entities that have cut ties with Combs and/or his entities include Hulu, Capital Preparatory Schools and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses.

The news from Revolt comes less than a week after CNN reported exclusively that federal prosecutors may be moving closer to seeking a criminal indictment against the disgraced music mogul.

Federal investigators with the U.S. Department of Justice have been interviewing Diddy’s accusers who have been cooperating and handing over evidence. The actions by the feds suggest they may be on the verge of empaneling a grand jury to hear evidence that could result in a criminal indictment.

A little more than two months ago, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations conducted simultaneous raids on Diddy’s homes in California and Florida centered on suspicions of sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are conducting the criminal investigation, led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who also successfully prosecuted R. Kelly for the same crime.

SEE ALSO:

Diddy’s Former Howard University Classmates Recall Him ‘Beating’ College Girlfriend, Rolling Stone Reports

Will Howard University Revoke Diddy’s Honorary Degree? Calls Grow Amid Sex Assault Lawsuits, Video Attacking Cassie

Kim Porter, Model And Mother Of Diddy’s Children, Dies
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Red Carpet
18 photos

Diddy Is ‘Completely Separated And Dissociated From’ Revolt After Selling Majority Stakes In Media Company He Founded  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

REVOLT Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
REVOLT TV First Annual Upfront Presentation
News

Diddy Is ‘Completely Separated And Dissociated From’ Revolt After Selling Majority Stakes In Media Company He Founded

Raising Kanan FYC Event 2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

Water Emergency Declared in Flint
Public Figures

10 Eric Mays Quotes To Keep You Motivated And Laughing

Third Annual Fearless VC Summit
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Trump Appointed Judges Block Fearless Fund From Offering Capital To Black Woman Entrepreneurs

Earnest Williams and Ericka King RICO
News

Shirley Strawberry Husband Hit With RICO Charges For Scamming ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Listeners

Long Island high school socially distanced classroom
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Suburban Boston Middle School, Teachers Accused Of Ignoring Repeated Racist Bullying Of Black Student

White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
News

Trial Set To Begin For White Nationalist Charged In Charlottesville’s Unite The Right Rally

House Financial Services Committee Bank Hearing
News

Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: ‘Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?’

View All
Trending Stories
BET+ "Holiday Hideaway" Los Angeles Premiere
Nation

‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Camille Winbush Is Not Ashamed Of Joining OnlyFans

porta-potty fight video Morgan Wallen concert Pittsburgh porta-potty PNC Park.
Video Category

Gross! Video Of White Women Fighting Inside Freshly Used Porta-Potty In Pittsburgh Goes Viral

Juditha Brown (C), the mother of murder victim Nic
Nation

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

News

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Him ‘Uneducated, Arrogant, and Antagonistic’

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

Samuel Sterling police death in Kentwood, Michigan, 4/17/2024
Crime

Murder Charges: Michigan Cop Shown On Video ‘Running Over’ Black Man Faces Life In Prison

Newspaper headlines the morning after Trump conviction
Politics

Why Donald Trump’s Felony Conviction Has No Impact On Black Voters

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close