War Crimes Prosecutors Seek Naomi Campbell As Witness

From CNN.com:

(CNN) — War crimes prosecutors Thursday asked a court to order supermodel Naomi Campbell to give evidence in the trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor.

Click here to view photos.

They said Campbell received rough diamonds from Taylor, and claimed her testimony would prove that the former president “used rough diamonds for personal enrichment and arms purchases,” according to papers filed with the U.N.-backed court.

Campbell has said she does not want to be involved in the case, prosecutors said, forcing them to ask the court to issue a subpoena ordering her to appear.

“Her anticipated evidence rebuts the accused’s testimony that he never possessed rough diamonds,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they learned last June that Taylor had given the supermodel a diamond in South Africa in 1997. The actress Mia Farrow confirmed it, they said.

Click here to read more.

RELATED STORIES

Naomi Campbell Wanted For Slapping Driver

Former Supermodel Beverly Peele In “Serious Condition” After Car Crash