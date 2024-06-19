Subscribe
News

Angela Alsobrooks Receives Racist Threat Of Violence Amid Historic U.S. Senate Campaign

"This sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign,” Alsobrooks' team said.

Published on June 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Vice President Harris And Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Hold Campaign Event In Maryland Focusing On Gun Violence

Maryland Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks speaks at a campaign event on Gun Violence Awareness Day at Kentland Community Center on June 7, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. | Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Angela Alsobrooks is preparing to represent the Democratic Party this fall in the upcoming elections for one of Maryland‘s U.S. Senate seats yet is enduring a harrowing event in her home state. One of her campaign signs was defaced in the city of Laurel with racist imagery and police are now investigating.

Alsobrooks, a former state’s attorney for Maryland’s Prince George’s County and also its former county executive, is currently vying for the U.S. Senate against former Republican Party Maryland governor, Larry Hogan.

Maryland, a traditionally Democratic Party-leaning state, handily positioned Alsobrooks against her party rival, Sen. David Trone, en route to earning the right to become just the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate. However, unknown forces are looking to dull Alsobrooks’ momentum by defacing a sign.

According to a report from local outlet Fox 5 DC, the perpetrators placed “KKK” symbols on the sign along with placing crosshairs on Alsobrooks’ forehead in the photo. Alsobrooks’ campaign issued a statement to the news station, essentially saying that this brazen attempt to rattle Alsobrooks won’t deter the team’s plans.

“We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety. However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign,” read the statement to Fox 5 DC.

Hogan also took to X and posted a statement that hate crimes have no place in the state.

“Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland,” Hogan wrote, which prompted a flurry of negative replies on not being critical enough of the act.

Alsobrooks won last month the Democratic primary to become the party nominee for U.S. Senator in Maryland. If Alsobrooks wins the general election in November, the sitting Prince George’s County Executive will become the state’s first Black woman U.S. Senator and only the second Black woman to hold a Senate seat from any state currently.

Despite going into her primary for Maryland’s Democratic U.S. Senate nomination as a lesser-known politician, Alsobrooks ran such an impressive campaign against her opponent, Rep. David Trone, a wealthy, white and male liquor store magnate, that she was able to defeat him even though he spent more than $61 million on his campaign to defeat her.

Before the 53-year-old can make history, though, she’ll have to defeat Hogan.

SEE ALSO:

‘I’m Fearful’: Maxine Waters Bravely Attends Sentencing Of Convict Who Made Racist, Hateful Death Threats

Advocates Praise Gov. Wes Moore For Pardoning 175,000 People Convicted Of Marijuana Charges

A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert
President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House
15 photos

Angela Alsobrooks Receives Racist Threat Of Violence Amid Historic U.S. Senate Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Angela Alsobrooks KKK racist threats

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Vice President Harris And Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Hold Campaign Event In Maryland Focusing On Gun Violence
News

Angela Alsobrooks Receives Racist Threat Of Violence Amid Historic U.S. Senate Campaign

Willie Mays Waving to Fans
Obituaries

Willie Mays’ Death Is Not Only A Loss For Baseball, But For All Of America

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, Wisconsin
Politics

The Trump Campaign Marks Juneteenth By Saying That ‘Light Will Always Triumph Over Darkness’

House Democrats Hold Press Conference On Environmental And Social Policy In Financial Regulation
Crime

‘I’m Fearful’: Maxine Waters Bravely Attends Sentencing Of Convict Who Made Racist, Hateful Death Threats

US Vice President Kamala Harris joins a Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta
Politics

Exclusive: New Biden Campaign Juneteenth Ad Honors Black America, Warns Of ‘Those Who Look To Divide’

US-HISTORY-RACISM-SLAVERY-JUNETEENTH
Money

This Juneteenth, Let’s Focus On Real Solutions To Address The Racial Wealth Gap

Harriet Tubman With Slaves She Helped During the Civil War
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Juneteenth: The Civil War Was A Black Revolution

News

Nas To Bring Iconic ‘Beat Street’ Film To Broadway As Musical

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Clotilda
News

Clotilda: How Survivors Of The Last American Slave Ship Built One Of The 1st Black Towns

The One Story: The Journey To Juneteenth
The One Story

The One Story: The Journey To Juneteenth

Jarvis McIntyre
Crime

What Happened To Jarvis McIntyre? Body Found In San Antonio Believed To Be Missing Black Navy Veteran

Tim Scott and unidentified woman after third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami
Politics

Mindy Noce: Tim Scott’s Girlfriend Revealed After 3rd GOP Debate, Campaign Confirms

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Boston Herald Archive
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Amid Juneteenth, The Legacy Of Slavery Is Still Enshrined In The Legal System

Mark Prieto, blacks, mass shooting
Crime

‘A Race War’: White Man Planned Mass Shooting Of Black People To Incite Political Violence, Feds Charge

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
News

Kimberlé W. Crenshaw Breaks Down The True Essence Of Critical Race Theory

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close