Subscribe
Music

A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

President Joe Biden speaks during a Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2024. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Black culture and history took center stage at the White House this past Monday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spearheaded a vibrant early Juneteenth celebration concert. The event, held on the historic South Lawn, was a jubilant tribute to resilience in a commemoration of the end of U.S. slavery and the long-fought freedoms of formerly enslaved Black Americans.

The second annual event at the White House was held before the official federal holiday is set to be commemorated on June 19. Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law nearly three years ago.

Exclusive: Biden Campaign Reminds How Badly Trump Failed George Floyd – And Black America

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

Actor Billy Porter (L), Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (2nd L), Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Philonise Floyd (3rd R), George Floyd’s brother, and his wife Keeta Floyd (2nd R), attended the Juneteenth Concert. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The White House Juneteenth celebration concert welcomed a diverse group of guests, including Philonise and Keeta Floyd, relatives of George Floyd, as well as actor-singer Billy Porter. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were among the notable figures in attendance. Additionally, many other celebrities and political operatives graced the lawn. Model Jordyn Woods and basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns added to the star-studded guest list, making the celebration a gathering of influential voices from various spheres.

The night started with soulful melodies and hip-hop beats as the concert featured a stellar lineup of both legendary and emerging Black artists. Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony Hamilton, Patina Miller, Brittney Spencer, Trombone Shorty, Gladys Knight, Doug E. Fresh, Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin and Charlie Wilson electrified the stage with their unforgettable performances.

Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. skillfully steered the evening as the host, weaving in moments of reflection on the significance of Juneteenth and praising the Biden administration’s efforts in uplifting the Black community.

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House

People raise their phones as rapper Doug E. Fresh performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Between performances, Wood highlighted the historical journey of Juneteenth, from its origins in Texas to its recent recognition as a federal holiday, thanks in part to the tireless advocacy of figures like Opal Lee and the late Texas State Rep. Al Edwards. President Biden also spoke about his joy in making Juneteenth a federal holiday and recognizing the significance of acknowledging and celebrating the Black experience in America.

Exclusive First Look: Biden’s Latest Ad Reminds Black America What A ‘Failure’ Trump Was On Health Care

From Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin inviting Vice President Harris to join him onstage for a dance to the controversial moment of Billy Porter being seen kissing the hand of President Biden, there were several highlights from the night.

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the Juneteenth concert. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The night was full of energy from the audience, evident in the White House’s Juneteenth celebration concert. It served as a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of the Black community.

“The White House lawn has never seen anything like this before,” President Biden remarked at the conclusion of Monday’s celebration.

Scroll down to find some more photos from the White House’s Juneteenth celebration concert.

1. Put ya lighters up

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN Source:Getty

People use their phone lights as rapper Doug E. Fresh performs.

2. Brittney Spencer

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN Source:Getty

3. Biden had a blast

US-POLITICS-MINORITIES-JUNETEENTH-BIDEN Source:Getty

4. It’s all love

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

Actor Billy Porter greets President Joe Biden as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff look on.

5. Kiss the ring

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

Billy Porter showed Madame Vice President the respect she deserves.

6. Kirk & Kamala

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

There was a trend at hand at the White House.

7. From ‘Raising Kanan’ to the White House

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

Singer Patina Miller performs.

8. Trombone Shorty

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

9. VP Harris got down!

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

Kirk Franklin danced with Vice President Kamala Harris as he performed.

10. Roy Wood Jr.

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

The comedian and actor hosted the Juneteenth concert.

11. Raheem DeVaughn

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

12. Anthony Hamilton

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

13. Doug E. Fresh

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

14. Gladys Knight

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

15. The White House

President Biden Hosts Juneteenth Concert At The White House Source:Getty

President Joe Biden is shown speaking during the Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024.

RELATED TAGS

Juneteenth Photos The White House
Trending Stories
US-VOTE-POLITICS
Politics

A Father’s Day Gift: Calling For A Black Men’s Agenda

Denishia Lewis texas man racism
News

Texas White Man Caught On Video Hurling Racial Slurs At Black Woman After Road Rage Incident

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

NYPD Not Investigating ‘Jonathan Kaye’ Punching Woman In Viral Video, Encourages Victims To Come Forward

Black Like Me
News

Cosplaying As Black: Notable Times White Writers Went Undercover And Failed To Address Systemic Racism

Everyday Products Brands
Video

Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

The Lynching of Willie Earle
4:12

The Lynching of Willie Earle

Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin
News

Police Call Motives Of White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent’ Pre-Planned’

Trending Stories
Activists Demonstrate In Pittsburgh After Unarmed Black Teen Was Fatally Shot In Back By Police While Fleeing A Traffic Stop
News

Torture Accusations Could Lead To Civil Rights Case In Mississippi

KKK rally in Illinois
Nation

Racist Lowe’s Customer Refuses To Allow Black Delivery Driver Into Her Home

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on...
News

Critics Say Jay-Z Is Supporting A Republican-Led Effort To Gut Public Education For Low-Income Students

Nelson Mandela'S Liberation In South Africa On February 11, 1990.
News

Remembrance: Nelson Mandela Was Sentenced To Life Imprisonment On June 12, 1964

Segregated water fountains
News

The Latest Karen Is Toilet Karen And She’s Telling Us She’s Here to Make America Jim Crow Again

U.S.-BUFFALO-MASS SHOOTER-SENTENCE
News

Racist Buffalo Murderer Payton Gendron Could Avoid Death Penalty On Legal Technicality

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Byron Donalds Denies Implying Black People Were Better Off Under Jim Crow Despite Video Evidence

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close