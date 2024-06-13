A Historic Evening: Inside the White House’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Black culture and history took center stage at the White House this past Monday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spearheaded a vibrant early Juneteenth celebration concert. The event, held on the historic South Lawn, was a jubilant tribute to resilience in a commemoration of the end of U.S. slavery and the long-fought freedoms of formerly enslaved Black Americans.

The second annual event at the White House was held before the official federal holiday is set to be commemorated on June 19. Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law nearly three years ago.

The White House Juneteenth celebration concert welcomed a diverse group of guests, including Philonise and Keeta Floyd, relatives of George Floyd, as well as actor-singer Billy Porter. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were among the notable figures in attendance. Additionally, many other celebrities and political operatives graced the lawn. Model Jordyn Woods and basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns added to the star-studded guest list, making the celebration a gathering of influential voices from various spheres.

The night started with soulful melodies and hip-hop beats as the concert featured a stellar lineup of both legendary and emerging Black artists. Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony Hamilton, Patina Miller, Brittney Spencer, Trombone Shorty, Gladys Knight, Doug E. Fresh, Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin and Charlie Wilson electrified the stage with their unforgettable performances.

Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. skillfully steered the evening as the host, weaving in moments of reflection on the significance of Juneteenth and praising the Biden administration’s efforts in uplifting the Black community.

Between performances, Wood highlighted the historical journey of Juneteenth, from its origins in Texas to its recent recognition as a federal holiday, thanks in part to the tireless advocacy of figures like Opal Lee and the late Texas State Rep. Al Edwards. President Biden also spoke about his joy in making Juneteenth a federal holiday and recognizing the significance of acknowledging and celebrating the Black experience in America.

From Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin inviting Vice President Harris to join him onstage for a dance to the controversial moment of Billy Porter being seen kissing the hand of President Biden, there were several highlights from the night.

The night was full of energy from the audience, evident in the White House’s Juneteenth celebration concert. It served as a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of the Black community.

“The White House lawn has never seen anything like this before,” President Biden remarked at the conclusion of Monday’s celebration.

