‘Don’t Look At It’: Louisiana Republican Tells Non-Christian Students To Ignore Ten Commandments Law

The worst thing about Louisiana becoming the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms in the state is that Louisiana Republicans created and passed the legislation in the first place, but the most obnoxious thing about it is the way these gaslighting lawmakers keep playing around in our faces and pretending they didn’t do exactly what they did for the reason they obviously did it.

Recently state Rep. Lauren Ventrella (R-Greenwell Springs), who co-authored the Ten Commandments bill, made an appearance on CNN where she joined her fellow state Republicans in working overtime to make the legislation about anything other than what it’s about, which is religious indoctrination. (You know, that dirty “i” word fragile white conservatives like to use whenever gender studies or non-whitewashed Black history is being taught in the classroom but never apply to themselves when they’re trying to force-feed students jingoism, pseudo-patriotism and other forms of regressive conservatism.”

CNN host Borris Sanchez asked Ventrella, “What do you say to the parents of students, or even teachers, who don’t share your religious views?” to which Ventrella essentially replied, “F**k them kids!”

OK, what she actually suggested regarding the Ten Commandments display was that the students simply “Don’t look at it” if they have a problem with it, which is rich coming from a member of the party of: “If I don’t like this book no student in the entire school district can learn from it.”

After being a casual hypocrite without a hint of self-awareness, in true conservative fashion, Ventrella moved on to pretending the Ten Commandments law is all about history, not Christian proselytizing.

“It’s merely posting a historical reference on the wall for students to read and interpret if they choose,” she said, ignoring the fact that a myriad of non-Christian religious texts also doubles as a “historical reference” but would not be allowed in any American classroom if your average right-winger had their say. (Also, we’re kind of muddying the waters of what’s “historical” if we’re deciding unequivocally that Biblical history is included in factual history, but whatever.)

Ventrella wasn’t done jumping around from talking point to talking point while dodging the most obvious inference, which is that a bunch of Christian nationalists with legislative powers are trying to reinforce the lie that America is fundamentally a Christian nation by mandating that the Christian doctrine be displayed in every classroom beginning at kindergarten.

