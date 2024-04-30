Subscribe
Politics

House Bill 800: Why Senators Should Not Sell Louisiana (Or Any Other State) To Big Business

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is undermining democracy and putting Louisianians at risk.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown

A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol on April 17, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. | Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

The State Constitution of Louisiana is not perfect; no state constitution is. But that doesn’t mean state constitutions should be tossed aside or arbitrarily opened with no clarity on the rationale for doing so. It takes time to craft a governing document, and it takes time to protect the individual liberties and basic rights of all. But in seeking to host a constitutional convention, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is undermining democracy and putting Louisianians at risk.

Under House Bill 800, legislators would convene on May 20, write a new state constitution by June 15 and put it on the ballot during the 2024 presidential election. This narrow window would make it hard for Louisianians to understand the process, offer input, or ensure that their rights are protected. The convention itself, and the short timeline for it, would also compromise local governments and institutions.

MORE: Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor

For context, the crafters of the United States Constitution took over two years to prepare to develop it. Why do some Louisiana legislators feel they can take on such a herculean task and do so within a few weeks? This is not only unwise, it is unjust.

The push to host a constitutional convention is nothing more than a sleigh of hand to sell what’s left of Louisiana to the highest bidder. It will open doors in our state – and other states – that advocates will be unable to close. For instance, if Louisiana succeeds in hosting a constitutional convention and rewriting the state constitution, it will create a precedent for other states to follow. This creates an on-ramp for conservative legislators to thwart common decency, erode institutions that serve the common good, and end protections vital to our children and communities.

I want to be clear – everything that we enjoy is tied up in our state constitution. The Louisiana Constitution protects critical programs, services and rights. Gov. Landry and those legislators supporting him, have already expressed a desire to remove constitutional protections from critical institutions and entities. Their vehicle for doing so is the proposed constitutional convention, which could jeopardize public services, goods and values such as the Public School Funding Formula (MFP). The MFP is currently protected by the state Constitution, unlike our neighbors in Mississippi. A constitutional convention would gut the funding formula.

To be sure, a constitutional convention would open the floodgates for de-regulation, privatization of goods and services, and the decentralization of government services. Rather than elected leaders being accountable to the people of Louisiana, they would be accountable to rich, private interests. The only entities that stand to benefit from a constitutional convention are those that seek to profit from it.

For instance, independent agencies – such as the Board of Regents and the Public Service Commission – could lose constitutional protections if House Bill 800 passes. Partisanship would soar and the interests of working people and ordinary Louisiana families would be further disregarded.

We need to be asking who is funding and advocating for this monumentally terrible idea.  Additionally, with a recent ruling indicating Louisiana’s maps are not representative of the population, we must ask why Gov. Landry and others are moving so quickly on the convention when the state has yet to have elections with fair maps.

All these things are concerning as is the timing of this convention. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer, the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1964. We should be celebrating progress made over the past six decades, but instead we are fighting to maintain some semblance of our democracy. There is no other way to put it, a constitutional convention would roll back hard-fought gains. And our communities can’t afford to lose much more.

We cannot normalize Louisiana rewriting the state constitution and think there will not be similar efforts to revise other states constitutions and the U.S. Constitution. We cannot rationalize taking power from the people and giving it to wealthy, powerful business interests.

Louisiana citizens are well aware that our state is for sale; what we cannot understand is why elected leaders want to participate in our demise. We value Louisiana; why don’t our legislators? We are the second poorest state in the nation, yet all legislators offer our people is incarceration, poorly funded education systems, food insecurity and high homeowners’ insurance premiums. The people of Louisiana deserve more.

At a minimum, Gov. Landry and his supporters should be transparent with Louisiana. He should also give all people a chance to truly participate in all processes that will affect our institutions.

Ashley Shelton is the founder and president of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and a member of the Black Southern Women’s Collaborative.

SEE ALSO:

Louisiana Becomes Latest State To Create New Majority-Black Voting District

Black Leaders In Louisiana Make It Clear: Climate And Racial Justice Go Hand-In-Hand

Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana
US-WEATHER-STORM
61 photos

RELATED TAGS

Louisiana op-ed

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown
Politics

House Bill 800: Why Senators Should Not Sell Louisiana (Or Any Other State) To Big Business

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscope in laboratory for medicine.
News

Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School

Remote Icelandic Landscape Wilderness
Travel

5 Safe Destinations For Black Travelers To Travel This Spring

Denver Post Archives 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Invest Fest 2023
News

Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Revenge Porn Portion Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Northwestern Karen
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

News

Will TikTok Be Banned? Here’s What We Know So Far

Annual Pro Life Gathering, The March For Life, in Washington, DC
News

White Supremacists March Freely In Charleston While Cops Attack, Arrest Pro-Palestinian College Protesters

View All
Trending Stories
palm trees on St. Lucia
Travel

10 Must Visit Destinations For Black Travelers This Spring And Summer

Welcome To Iowa Sign
Education

Iowa State President: ‘Young White Men’ Need A Safe Space Where They ‘Belong’

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York
Video

Why Black Americans Should Stand In Solidarity With Palestinians: Activist And Scholar Nyle Fort Explains

Opening Arguments Begin In Derek Chauvin Trial Over Death Of George Floyd 77 items
News

Justice For George Floyd Timeline: Witness Who Tried To Stop Murder Wins $150K Settlement

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
News

Black Man Dies After Telling Ohio Cop With His Knee Near His Neck, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Sound Familiar?

"Empire" Soundtrack Party
News

Mister Cee’s Funeral Details Revealed After Hip-Hop DJ’s Unexpected Death

Kari Lake Attends The Republican Party Election Night Event In Scottsdale, Arizona
Race Matters

Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close