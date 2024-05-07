Subscribe
News

Uncertainty Looms After Judge Rejects Louisiana’s New Majority-Black Voting District

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
The Louisiana State Capitol Building in Downtown Baton Rouge

Source: CRobertson / Getty

Louisiana lawmakers are still fighting hard to keep the state’s second majority-Black House district from ever seeing the light of day.

Last week, three federal judges rejected a map drawn that contained a second majority-Black district. Gov. Jeff Landry and state Attorney General Liz Murrill both supported the map. 

The rejected map was drawn in January after a judge blocked a map from 2022 that only had one Black-majority district and five mostly white districts, in a state with a population that’s about one-third Black, according to AP. 

A group of Non-Black voters filed a lawsuit against the January map, calling it unconstitutionally drawn up with race as the main factor. Federal judges agreed 2-1 against the map.

The Louisiana judges now want the state legislation to draw a new map before this year’s election.

Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has stated that the districts need to be in place by May 15 in perpetration for fall elections. 

Lawyers were given until Tuesday night to file a brief “explaining the feasibility of the Louisiana Legislature enacting a new Congressional map in time for the 2024 Congressional election” and “whether there is a legislative vehicle to enact a new congressional districting map during the 2024 regular session,” according to AP. 

If there is no map in place for fall elections, judges could impose a new map onto the state themselves. 

Black voters in Louisiana have long argued that the current congressional map discriminated against Black voters, who make up one-third of Louisiana’s population.

There are “white majorities in five of six congressional districts despite Black people accounting for one-third of Louisiana’s population,” the outlet noted. Currently, the sole majority-Black district, which covers a significant part of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, is represented by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, who is the state’s solitary Black and Democratic member of Congress.

Carter recently criticized the ruling in a social post saying, “This is just plain WRONG.”

In October, Alabama residents were given a second majority-Black voting district after a federal court approved a fresh congressional map for the state’s southeastern region. This move aims to enhance representation for Black voters. 

Hopefully, Louisiana can follow in Alabama’s footsteps when it comes to redistricting, but uncertainty looms. 

SEE ALSO:

Alabama Gets Majority-Black Voting District After New Congressional Map Approved

Alabama Redistricting Case: We Must Be Clear-Eyed About Where We Are And Where We Go From Here

RELATED TAGS

Black Voters Louisiana

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Marian Hudak
Crime

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

The Louisiana State Capitol Building in Downtown Baton Rouge
News

Uncertainty Looms After Judge Rejects Louisiana’s New Majority-Black Voting District

Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Sickle cell anemia.
Health

Black Boy, 12, Is 1st Person Ever To Receive Groundbreaking Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Treatment

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
News

RIP Frank Tyson: Funeral Details Announced For Black Man Who Told Ohio Cops ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying

Ole Miss racist video
Civil Rights & Social Justice

GOP Rep. Praises Ole Miss Counterprotesters, Including White Student Making Monkey Noises At Black Student

Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation 75 items
Education

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

View All
Trending Stories
public housing, Newsletter, Affordable Housing, New Deal For African Americans, New Deal For African Americans, World War II
News

What Are The Projects? A Brief History Of Public Housing In America

Irvo Otieno
Crime

Irvo Otieno Murder Charges Dropped: 5 Cops Accused Of Smothering Black Man To Death Avoid Accountability, For Now

MoveOn Mobile Billboard Calling For Justice Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself From All Cases Related To January 6 Due To His Alleged Conflicts Of Interest And Corruption
Race Matters

Clarence Thomas Hires ‘Karen’ Accused Of Texting ‘I Hate Black People’ As His New Law Clerk

News

California Will Have Its First HBCU This Upcoming School Year

Karen video of white woman making Black children cry because they were watering a neighbor's plants
Video Category

‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants

Angel Reese's CamSoda offer
News

Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral

Hephzibah police harass black man
News

Georgia Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing Rap Lyrics Too Loud

Alonzo Bagley - black man killed by shreveport police
News

Louisiana Cop Charged With Homicide After Neighbor’s Complaint About Loud Music

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close