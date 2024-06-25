Subscribe
Good News

Black Men Build Launches ‘New Men Tour,’ A Safe Space For Black Men To Build Community

The Men's Circle gathering is “sacred and powerful,” said Phil Agnew, co-founder of Black Men Build.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Black men build, Men's Circle, New Men Tour Networking, walking or business people shaking hands in city for project agreement or b2b deal. Teamwork, outdoor handshake or men meeting for a negotiation, offer or partnership opportunity together

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Black Men Build, a grassroots membership organization dedicated to empowering Black men and their families, has launched the New Men Tour initiative that is coming to a city near you.

Amid a turbulent election season and heightened geopolitical tensions, the New Men Tour will host a series of “Men’s Circle” gatherings that will provide a safe space for Black men to address the unique challenges they face today. Attendees will connect with like-minded individuals, gaining practical tools to strengthen community power and safeguard their families.

According to Phil Agnew, co-founder of Black Men Build, the Men’s Circle gathering is “sacred and powerful.” 

He continued, “They allow us to connect deeply and give us the fuel to keep working and organizing. The tour will feature mass meetings, men’s circles, and training sessions led by community leaders, focusing on mental health, economic empowerment, and community organizing.”

At its core, Black Men Build fosters spaces where Black men can simply be themselves — engaged in conversation, challenged, educated and united. It’s about sharing tools and transforming into a formidable political force capable of winning battles. Strong communities begin with strong relationships, cultivated within a supportive circle.

The New Men Tour will conduct its Circle events in 10 cities nationwide, including New Orleans, Raleigh, Dallas, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Detroit, Columbus, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. Whether you’ve participated in a Black Men Build Men’s Circle before or are new to the experience, this tour promises a heightened level of engagement and impact.

Attendees will get to participate in a 90-minute Men’s Circle facilitated by Black Men Build members and listen to discussions and calls to action with local organizations and guest speakers. Complimentary food will be served. The event is completely FREE and welcomes Black boys and men of all ages. Find your city and sign up here. 

 

Why is it important for Black men to find supportive communities?

Building meaningful friendships and cultivating strong personal circles is vital for the personal development of Black men, as highlighted by a 2023 University of Michigan study that revealed significant positive emotional benefits from these relationships.

In a societal landscape where Black men frequently encounter systemic racism, discrimination, and stereotypes, supportive friendships serve as essential sanctuaries for emotional expression, validation, and mutual understanding. These friendships not only provide a safe space but also act as a buffer against stress, contributing to improved mental health outcomes.

Moreover, supportive friends offer practical advice, encouragement and valuable perspectives during challenging times. Whether facing personal difficulties, professional setbacks, or navigating broader societal issues, friends provide empathy and help navigate complex situations effectively.

SEE ALSO:

June: A Celebration Of Black Men’s Health And Black Unity

A Father’s Day Gift: Calling For A Black Men’s Agenda

Celebrity Black Men Are Openly Embracing Therapy
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black Community Black Men Black Men Build

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Networking, walking or business people shaking hands in city for project agreement or b2b deal. Teamwork, outdoor handshake or men meeting for a negotiation, offer or partnership opportunity together
Good News

Black Men Build Launches ‘New Men Tour,’ A Safe Space For Black Men To Build Community

Michael Jackson and Friends in 1999
Music

Michael Jackson: 15 Years After His June 25, 2009 Death, Black Artists Are Still Paying Homage

Ferguson, Missouri Inaugurates Ella Jones, City's First Black Mayor
Politics

Wesley Bell, Democrat Primarying Cori Bush, Used To Work For A ‘MAGA Republican’ Political Campaign

Julian Lewis
News

Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
News

Van Jones Compares Pro-Palestinians Wearing Keffiyehs To A White Person ‘With A Confederate Flag In Harlem’

4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
News

Citing Her ‘Abusive’ Past, Iyanla Vanzant Presents Jonathan Majors With ‘Perseverance Award’

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Not Fired: Jonathan Kaye Has The Privilege Of Resigning After Punching Woman In Viral Video

Miami Beach And Miami International Airport
News

American Airlines Employees Suspended After Kicking Black Men Off Plane For Body Odor

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Fordyce, Arkansas, site of mass shooting on June 21, 2024
News

Fordyce, Arkansas Mass Shooting: Deadly Gunfire Happened In City That Is 51% Black

Early Voting in DC: The Inmate Vote 39 items
News

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Entertainment

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Denver Post Archives 45 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Championship Series - Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers - Game Three
News

Reggie Jackson Keeps It Real About Racism: It’s ‘Not Easy’ Returning To Birmingham For Tribute

a elevated view of country road.
Nation

Sundown Towns Black People Should Be Aware Of

Wall mural, Bellingham, Washington State, USA...
Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close