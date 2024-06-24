Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash only comes around once a year, but the spectacle is enough to make memories that last a lifetime. NewsOne had the opportunity to head to Atlanta over the weekend and spend some time with the Hot 107.9 team as they prepared for one the biggest shows the city had ever seen. Birthday Bash is the epitome of Atlanta Hip-Hop and the city embraces it like it’s their Super Bowl.

When I first arrived in Atlanta the night before the concert, the city already had a buzz. My Uber driver asked me what I was doing in the city and when I told him I was covering Birthday Bash his eyes lit up like I had just tipped him $20 dollars for a six-minute ride share. Caitlyn Clark was in town, so the city was littered with No. 22 Fever jerseys, but everyone I asked while I made my way from the airport to the hotel wanted to know who Latto was bringing out for her set, which wasn’t until Saturday night.

“I just need to know who is coming out with Latto,” the Uber driver exclaimed right before pulling up to the hotel. Once I got into the hotel lobby, the concierge jokingly bartered my room key for a pair of tickets to the show, but I couldn’t help him. We laughed, dapped each other up and I headed to my room to relax before the big day tomorrow.

The next day the city was in Birthday Bash mode from the time I woke up till the time my head hit the pillow again. Street vendors littered the streets with Birthday Bash merch, soliciting t-shirts as memories for what was poised to be an amazing night. Birthday Bash is so much more than just a show for Atlantans, it’s a cultural phenomenon that only comes once a year and only lasts a few hours. The city was ready.

When I first headed backstage after walking through two security checkpoints, Devin Steel, Hot 107.9’s Program Director was meeting with the team for the last time before doors opened to the public. His speech was poignant and serious as everyone in the room seemed laser focused. Although the atmosphere was tense, the media room felt like a family reunion. Everyone was friendly, loving and just working towards a successful show. The beautiful and massive LED screen, which doubled as a backdrop for interviews, rotated photos of the artist with scenic shots of the city. Beautiful peach-colored Birthday Bash basketball jerseys flooded backstage as security started to crack down on who had access to the digital lounge.

Once 6:30 p.m. hit the bass from the speakers on stage started booming and never stopped for the rest of the night. The crowd was going absolutely crazy as artist after artist hit the stage performing the songs Atlanta wanted to hear.

One of the artists that had the crowd losing it was BossMan Dlow and his hit song “Finesse.” If you are a Southern rap artist with a trendy hit, Birthday Bash is going to show you love, and Atlanta did just that.

“All these designer clothes, I look like a damn booster,” the crowd yelled as BossMan held the mic to the crowd so they could sing his lyrics.

One of the most memorable moments of the night came when Killer Mike, who also performed, was awarded the first-ever Rico Wade Game Changer Award, in memory of Dungeon Family co-founder Rico Wade.

Killer Mike was honored for his contributions to Atlanta’s Hip-Hop community and was presented the award by Wade’s mother, Beatrice Wade, and his sons Rico Jr. and Ryder.

“This the most Atlanta thang ever, and that’s how my pops would want it,” Ryder Wade said during the ceremonious moment. So, I just wanna say, forever Rico Wade, man.”

Killer Mike also took the moment to shout out Atlanta and show love to Wade and his family.

“I just wanna tell Atlanta this: y’all ain’t gotta wish to be nobody else. Who y’all are is the absolute sh-t,” Mike said. “I don’t give a damn where in the world you at, there’s no place for Black people like Atlanta. There’s no place with this much opportunity, this much love, this many chances to do it. And I wanna thank the woman who raised Rico Wade, his mama.”

Last but not least, the woman of the night, Latto, stole the show with one of the most amazing Birthday Bash sets to date. Her extravagant set included a 6-foot peach, multiple Atlanta street signs, and some of the best dancers in the city. Latto also had a special stream of her set that included backstage moments only seen on stream.

Latto’s set included Boosie, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and even the legend Usher! It was one of the most amazing moments of the night.

Birthday Bash isn’t just a concert, it’s an experience that every Hip-Hop fan needs to have at least once in their lifetime. To attend a Birthday Bash and to get lost in an atmosphere like that is like a right of passage.

Once you’ve experienced #BirthdayBashATL, that’s when you can truly call yourself an Atlanta Hip-Hop head.

