Subscribe
News

What Causes Hurricanes Like Beryl To Get So Strong So Quickly, And Is Climate Change To Blame?

Hurricane Beryl’s rapid intensification so early in a season are alarming. Here’s why more tropical storms are exploding in strength.

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica

Andrew McKenzie works on placing cinderblocks along a roof as he makes last-minute preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. | Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Hurricane Beryl was the latest Atlantic storm to rapidly intensify, growing quickly from a tropical storm into the strongest June hurricane on record in the Atlantic. It hit the Grenadine Islands with 150 mph winds and a destructive storm surge on July 1, 2024, then continued to intensify into the basin’s earliest Category 5 storm on record.

Beryl was still a powerful Category 4 hurricane early on July 3, when it was forecast to pass over or close to Jamaica that day and then the Cayman Islands overnight at major hurricane strength.

The damage Beryl caused, particularly on Carriacou and Petite Martinique, was extensive, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told a news briefing. “In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened.”

Beryl’s strength and rapid intensification were unusual for a storm so early in the season. This year, that is especially alarming as forecasters expect an exceptionally active Atlantic hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center Monitors Hurricane Beryl's Activity In The Caribbean

John Cangialosi, Senior Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center, inspects a satellite image of Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, at the National Hurricane Center on July 1, 2024, in Miami, Florida. | Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Rapidly intensifying storms can put coastal communities in great danger and leave lasting scars. In 2022, for example, Hurricane Ian devastated portions of Florida after it rapidly intensified. To this day, residents are still recovering from the effects.

What causes hurricanes to rapidly intensify, and has climate change made rapid intensification more likely?

I research hurricanes, including how they form and what causes them to intensify, and am part of an initiative sponsored by the U.S. Office of Naval Research to better understand rapid intensification. I also work with scientists at the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration to analyze data collected by reconnaissance aircraft that fly into hurricanes. Here’s what we’re learning.

How did Hurricane Beryl intensify so quickly?

Rapid intensification occurs when a hurricane’s intensity increases by at least 35 mph over a 24-hour period. Beryl far exceeded that threshold, jumping from tropical storm strength, at 70 mph, to major hurricane strength, at 130 mph, in 24 hours.

A key ingredient for rapid intensification is warm water. The ocean temperature must be greater than 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius) extending more than 150 feet below the surface. This reservoir of warm water provides the energy necessary to turbocharge a hurricane.

Scientists measure this reservoir of energy as ocean heat content. The ocean heat content leading up to Beryl was already extraordinarily high compared with past years. Normally, ocean heat content in the tropical Atlantic doesn’t reach such high levels until early September, which is when hurricane season typically peaks in activity.

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Beryl is a storm more typical of the heart of hurricane season than of June, and its rapid intensification and strength have likely been driven by these unusually warm waters.

In addition to the high ocean heat content, research has shown other environmental factors need to typically align for rapid intensification to occur. These include:

My research has shown that when this combination of factors is present, a hurricane can more efficiently take advantage of the energy it gathers from the ocean to power its winds, versus having to fight off drier, cooler air being injected from around the storm. The process is called ventilation.

Simultaneously, there is an increase in air being drawn inward toward the center, which quickly increases the strength of the vortex, similar to how a figure skater pulls their arms inward to gain spin. Rapid intensification is akin to a figure skater pulling in both their arms quickly and close to their body.

Has climate change affected the likelihood of rapid intensification?

As oceans warm and ocean heat content gets higher with climate change, it is reasonable to hypothesize that rapid intensification might be becoming more common. Evidence does suggest that rapid intensification of storms has become more common in the Atlantic.

Additionally, the peak intensification rates of hurricanes have increased by an average of 25% to 30% when comparing hurricane data between 1971–1990 and 2001–2020. That has resulted in more rapid intensification events like Beryl.

This increase in rapid intensification is due to those environmental factors – warm waters, low vertical wind shear and a moist atmosphere – aligning more frequently and giving hurricanes more opportunity to rapidly intensify.

Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica

Storm clouds hover over the mountains as people make last-minute preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. | Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The good news for anyone living in a region prone to hurricanes is that hurricane prediction models are getting better at forecasting rapid intensification in advance, so they can give residents and emergency managers more of a heads-up on potential threats. NOAA’s newest hurricane model, the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System, shows promise to further improve hurricane forecasts, and artificial intelligence could provide more tools to predict rapid intensification.

This article, originally published July 2, 2024, has been updated.

Brian Tang, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, University at Albany, State University of New York

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation

SEE ALSO:

Hurricanes ‘Disproportionately’ Harm Black Neighborhoods–It’s Because Of Environmental Racism

It’s Hurricane Season: How Black Neighborhoods Can Prepare For Upcoming Storms

Twitter Drags Bahamas Travel Agency’s ‘Good News!’ Tweet After Deadly Hurricane Dorian
Florida Remains On Alert As Hurricane Dorian Nears Atlantic Coast
15 photos

RELATED TAGS

Caribbean Climate Change Hurricanes op-ed

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica
News

What Causes Hurricanes Like Beryl To Get So Strong So Quickly, And Is Climate Change To Blame?

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications

The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court Restores $26M Judgment Against ‘Unite The Right’ Rally White Supremacists

Trump
News

‘Black Jobs’: New Biden Campaign Ad Rips ‘Racist’ Trump Debate Rant

Drone aerial view of downtown Wichita Skyline features Arkansas Rivers, bridges and Exploration Place Science Museum, Kansas
News

Kansas School District Disciplined Black And Disabled Students More Severely Than Others, DOJ Says

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
Politics

Calls Grow For VP Kamala Harris To Replace Biden In Race As More Democrats Warn Of Election’s Stakes

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HISTORY
Politics

The Black Ballot: NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Commemorates The Civil Rights Act At 60

Unidentified Imperial Klazik of the Ku Klux Klan
National

How White Supremacy Became A Part Of American Culture

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

Halston Fall 1975 Menswear Collection Debut Fashion Show 47 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

California Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.
News

California Budget Earmarks Millions Of Dollars For Reparations For Black Residents

Republican Presidential Debate
News

Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says

Downtown Jefferson City, Missouri
News

Former Cops Plead Not Guilty After Suffocating Black Inmate To Death With Pepper Spray

Obama And Romney Square Off In First Presidential Debate In Denver
Politics

Video Contrasting Obama-Romney Debate With ‘Disastrous’ Biden-Trump Debate Goes Viral

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close