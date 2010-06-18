Obama Creates Jobs With 10,000th Road Project

From the NY Times:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the unemployment rate still stuck close to 10 percent, President Obama flew to this political swing state on Friday to tout his economic stimulus program, which he credited with its 10,000th road project.Mr. Obama said the country needed to invest more in infrastructure projects like the Columbus one in order to compete globally. “We’ve got to get serious about our infrastructure,” the president said. “Repairing our existing infrastructure isn’t enough. We can’t let other countries get the jump on us.”

This is a “big … deal,” he said, his coy pause an unmistakable allusion to a recent vice-presidential gaffe.

White House officials said the road improvement project in downtown Columbus will create more than 300 construction jobs. Columbus and the surrounding area have received around $729 million in stimulus funding.

Text continues after gallery…

[ione-gallery id=”156231″ src=”https://newsone.com”

RELATED STORIES

OPINION: Obama Comes From A Post-Racial Future

OPINION: Immigration Crackdowns Make Juneteenth Especially Relevant