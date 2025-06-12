Father's Day Gift Guide For Every Father Figure In Your Life
The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Father Figure In Your Life
Every year in June, we love up a little extra on the men in our lives because they deserve to be celebrated for being leaders, protectors, and providers. Black men, in particular, don’t always get the praise they deserve. Despite mainstream media’s limited depictions, we know Black men are the best fathers, dads, uncles, cousins, brothers, and partners. This Father’s Day, we recognize them as the anchors of the community they are.
Celebrating him doesn’t just mean gifts, but let’s be real, who doesn’t love to receive them? And since it’s only once a year, splurging on the special guy in your life feels right. Our Father’s Day guide, this year, features a luxury scent sampler, luggage, Tomahawk steak, a stylish timepiece, and more. Keep scrolling for our Father’s Day gift guide.
Father’s Day Gift Guide
Samsonite Proxis Medium Spinner Luggage
Whether he’s going on a family trip or a trip with the guys, send him off in grand fashion with this premium Samsonite luggage. Cosigned by Payton Pritchard, the Proxis Medium Spinner ($550) comes in four bold colors. And not only is it stylish, it’s sturdy. The Roxkin™ outer shell provides remarkable strength, and it comes with an integrated keyless TSA-friendly lock for security. This gift will last the guy in your life well beyond Father’s Day.
Kilian Hennessy – The Liquors Discovery Set
When it comes to luxury scents, the Kilian brand is a leader in the fragrance world. (Just ask Rihanna, whose signature scent is Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy.) Created by Kilian Hennessy, 15 years ago, the French brand has over 34 unisex fragrances and you can smell four of them for yourself in The Liquors Discovery Set ($250), which features four 7.5ml fragrances: Roses on Ice, Apple Brandy on the Rocks, Angels’ Share, and Old Fashioned. Accompanied by an elegant Talisman perfume case, the liquor and scent connoisseur in your life will adore this liquor-inspired gourmand set.
A Spa Day
Give dad a gift you both can enjoy. Go on a curated spa journey at World Spa, where luxury meets the big city in Brooklyn, N.Y. Rejuvenate at one of the saunas, steam rooms, or pools designed to explore various bathing cultures from around the world.
Meat N’ Bone Tomahawk Steak
What guy doesn’t love a good steak? Get a Meat N’ Bone Tomahawk Steak Dry Aged ($139.99) delivered straight to your doorstep and wow the grillmaster in your life. Choose from 45+ or 100+ days dry-aged cut of the finest beef. Looking for something that lasts a little longer? Try one of their curated meat boxes that offer a diverse selection of premium meat and seafood products.
Versace Greca Chrono Wave Watch
Time doesn’t last forever unless it’s a good watch. The Versace Greca Chrono Wave Watch ($1,450) is a sporty, stylish, and sophisticated timepiece that will bring the wow factor on Father’s Day. With a sunray dial with the House’s Medusa, Versace Logo at 12 o’clock and a green face, this is a standout piece in any collection.
Hartmann Bookbag
This sleek and stylish Tweed Travel Backpack by Hartmann ($480) is the perfect gift for the guy who likes to travel. With multiple compartments for storage and a main interior compartment that features a removable TecKit for tech cables and other essentials, this bag is as multifunctional as it is fly. There’s a separate laptop and tablet compartment with 360° padding for complete protection.
SEE ALSO:
Breaking Down Stereotypes: Why Are Black Fathers Absent?
Can You Name That Black TV Dad? (Quiz)
The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Father Figure In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In New York, Police Call It Suicide
-
Op-Ed: Racist Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Affirmative Action' Is Why Obama Has A Nobel Peace Prize 'Instead' Of Trump
-
Soldiers in the Army of White Jesus: How Christian Nationalism Became America’s Most Protected Terror Pipeline [Op-Ed]
-
Op-Ed: We Should All Be More Concerned That Trump Keeps Threatening To Deport US Citizens
-
Florida Law Student Suspended For Antisemitism After He Was Awarded For Writing That Constitution Only Applies To White People
-
New York AG Letitia James Wins Lawsuit Over Trump's Medical Funding Cuts, Which Judge Called 'Government Racial Discrimination'
-
Op-Ed: Bigoted MAGA Republican Wants To Deport NYC Mayoral Nominee Zohran Mamdani, Calling Him 'Little Muhamaad'
-
ICE Agents Claim Assaults Are Reasons For Masks, But That's A Lie