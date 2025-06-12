The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Father Figure In Your Life

Source: Courtesy of Brand

Every year in June, we love up a little extra on the men in our lives because they deserve to be celebrated for being leaders, protectors, and providers. Black men, in particular, don’t always get the praise they deserve. Despite mainstream media’s limited depictions, we know Black men are the best fathers, dads, uncles, cousins, brothers, and partners. This Father’s Day, we recognize them as the anchors of the community they are.

Celebrating him doesn’t just mean gifts, but let’s be real, who doesn’t love to receive them? And since it’s only once a year, splurging on the special guy in your life feels right. Our Father’s Day guide, this year, features a luxury scent sampler, luggage, Tomahawk steak, a stylish timepiece, and more. Keep scrolling for our Father’s Day gift guide.

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Samsonite Proxis Medium Spinner Luggage

Source: Samsonite / Courtesy of Brand

Whether he’s going on a family trip or a trip with the guys, send him off in grand fashion with this premium Samsonite luggage. Cosigned by Payton Pritchard, the Proxis Medium Spinner ($550) comes in four bold colors. And not only is it stylish, it’s sturdy. The Roxkin™ outer shell provides remarkable strength, and it comes with an integrated keyless TSA-friendly lock for security. This gift will last the guy in your life well beyond Father’s Day.

Shop Now

Kilian Hennessy – The Liquors Discovery Set

Source: Kilian Hennessy / Courtesy of Brand

When it comes to luxury scents, the Kilian brand is a leader in the fragrance world. (Just ask Rihanna, whose signature scent is Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy.) Created by Kilian Hennessy, 15 years ago, the French brand has over 34 unisex fragrances and you can smell four of them for yourself in The Liquors Discovery Set ($250), which features four 7.5ml fragrances: Roses on Ice, Apple Brandy on the Rocks, Angels’ Share, and Old Fashioned. Accompanied by an elegant Talisman perfume case, the liquor and scent connoisseur in your life will adore this liquor-inspired gourmand set.

Shop Now

A Spa Day

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Give dad a gift you both can enjoy. Go on a curated spa journey at World Spa, where luxury meets the big city in Brooklyn, N.Y. Rejuvenate at one of the saunas, steam rooms, or pools designed to explore various bathing cultures from around the world.

Shop Now

Meat N’ Bone Tomahawk Steak

Source: meatnbone.com / Courtesy of Brand

What guy doesn’t love a good steak? Get a Meat N’ Bone Tomahawk Steak Dry Aged ($139.99) delivered straight to your doorstep and wow the grillmaster in your life. Choose from 45+ or 100+ days dry-aged cut of the finest beef. Looking for something that lasts a little longer? Try one of their curated meat boxes that offer a diverse selection of premium meat and seafood products.

Shop Now

Versace Greca Chrono Wave Watch

Source: Versace / Courtesy of Brand

Time doesn’t last forever unless it’s a good watch. The Versace Greca Chrono Wave Watch ($1,450) is a sporty, stylish, and sophisticated timepiece that will bring the wow factor on Father’s Day. With a sunray dial with the House’s Medusa, Versace Logo at 12 o’clock and a green face, this is a standout piece in any collection.

Shop Now

Hartmann Bookbag

Source: Hartmann / Courtesy of Brand

This sleek and stylish Tweed Travel Backpack by Hartmann ($480) is the perfect gift for the guy who likes to travel. With multiple compartments for storage and a main interior compartment that features a removable TecKit for tech cables and other essentials, this bag is as multifunctional as it is fly. There’s a separate laptop and tablet compartment with 360° padding for complete protection.

Shop Now

SEE ALSO:

Breaking Down Stereotypes: Why Are Black Fathers Absent?

Can You Name That Black TV Dad? (Quiz)





The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Father Figure In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com