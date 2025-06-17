8 Safest Countries To Visit In Africa In 2025

Africa is a continent rich in natural beauty, vibrant cultures, and extraordinary wildlife. Despite common misconceptions about instability and poverty, many African countries are both safe and thriving, with warm hospitality and growing economies. If you’re planning a trip to Africa in 2025, these eight destinations stand out for their safety, charm, and unforgettable experiences.

Source: miroslav_1 / Getty

1. Mauritius: Best for Beaches, luxury resorts, and water sports.

Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a small island nation known for its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and multicultural charm. It boasts one of the lowest crime rates in Africa and a strong infrastructure for tourists, according to Altezza Travel.

Mauritius consistently ranks among the safest countries not only in Africa but globally. According to the 2024 Global Peace Index, it holds an impressive rank of 22 out of 111, scoring 1.577, ahead of nations like Spain, Norway, the UK, and the U.S. Numbeo’s 2025 safety index rates Mauritius at 50 out of 81, indicating a moderately low crime rate.

The majority of reported incidents are minor, such as pickpocketing in crowded markets or tourist-heavy areas like downtown Port Louis, World Nomads reported in 2020. Violent crime is extremely rare. Travelers are advised to stay alert in busy areas and keep valuables secure, especially in markets.