NC Troopers Fired After Cover-Up In Black Man’s Death, Attorneys Say It’s ‘Only One Step Towards Justice’

Source: ellisdjones / ellisdjones

Two North Carolina State troopers have been fired after an investigation found the officers lied about their involvement in a deadly 2024 crash that killed Tyrone Mason.

According to reports, Sgt. Matthew L. Morrison and Trooper Garrett L. Macario were dismissed from the department on June 16 after being placed on administrative leave in January.

Tyrone Mason, a 31-year-old Black man, died in a single-car crash in October after being chased by North Carolina police.

Attorneys for the family of Mason called the firing “a step in the right direction,” but stressed this was only “one step” towards getting justice for Tyrone.

Below is the full statement released by attorneys:

“While it is important for us to be clear eyed in recognizing that firing Trooper Macario and Sgt. Morrison is a clear step in the right direction. We must also understand that it is only one step in a long journey towards justice for Ms. Mason, the rest of Tyrone’s family and the people of North Carolina. Let’s understand that Trooper Macario not only initiated the unsafe chase that led to Tyrone Mason’s death, but that he also failed to render any aid leaving an honest man to die on the side of the road and then lied to try and cover it up. Let’s remember that the Raleigh Police Department participated in that lie telling a grieving mother that there was no pursuit even though they allegedly knew the truth. This is one step in our journey towards justice.”

Mason’s mother, Henrietta Mason, is represented by nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Ben Crump as well as Raleigh attorney Sean Cecil.

Mason’s death grabbed mainstream headlines after body and dash cam video, later released by police, showed state troopers lying about his actions leading up to Mason’s deadly crash.



The revelation of a police cover-up led Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to dismiss more than 200 cases involving Macario and Morrison. Still, she did not file criminal charges against either of the officers.



Tyrone Mason’s mother has filed a federal lawsuit against Macario, accusing the state trooper of initiating a dangerous chase and then failing to help the driver after he slammed into a concrete barrier, according to The News & Observer.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi County Reaches $2.5M Settlement With Black Men Invaded And Tortured By Cops

p-Ed: As Trial Over North Carolina’s Allegedly Racist Voting Map Begins, Remember Racist Redistricting Is GOP Strategy