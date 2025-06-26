FDA Approves First And Only Twice-Yearly PrEP Option

Source: YakubovAlim / Getty

It has been a very long journey in the ongoing fight to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and now it appears we might be one step closer towards our goal with the FDA approval of Yeztugo.

According to a new report by Gilead Sciences, Yeztugo (lenacapavir) will be the first and so far only option that gives people who need or want PrEP the option of injecting only twice a year.

Take a look below for details on the trials that helped make this advancement possible, via Gilead:

“The FDA approval of Yeztugo, granted under priority review, is supported by data from the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trial (NCT04994509) and PURPOSE 2 (NCT04925752) trials conducted by Gilead, part of the most intentionally inclusive HIV prevention clinical trial program ever designed. ≥99.9% of participants who received Yetzugo in PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 remained HIV negative.”

The unfortunate reality when it comes to PrEP is that it’s being drastically underused. Even with the first PrEP medication being approved over a decade ago in 2012, more than 100 people contracted HIV per day as recently as 2023. And yes, that mainly included the Black population, Hispanic population, women in general and those living in southern America. It’s believed that a twice-yearly PrEP option like Yeztugo can help decrease those stats thanks to its discreet approach and an availability to those with and without insurance coverage.

Head over to Gilead for the full report, and trust that we’ll be keeping our eyes on this advancement that’s being called the “Breakthrough Of 2024.” Here’s to our health!

