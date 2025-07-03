Regina Hall Loves A Good Cookout Just Like The Rest Of Us

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Dr. Regina Hall, who received an honorary doctorate, loves to vacation solo, sidesteps stress like a pro, and refuses to eat just anyone’s potato salad. If that’s not the definition of “that girl” energy, then someone needs to rewrite the definition.

I had the chance to sit down with the Girls Trip alum, and the conversation flowed effortlessly. We touched on everything from beauty secrets to family cookout traditions, and on every topic, she kept it real, radiant, and refreshingly unfiltered.

When award-winning actress and producer Regina Hall talks about summer, her face lights up with memories of family gatherings, a sizzling grill, the auntie tribe, and the pure joy of backyard cookouts. During our chat, Hall’s excitement for reuniting with loved ones during the summer season was contagious. She shared her go-to self-care rituals, one of the mantras she lives by, and why partnering with Bounty was a heartfelt, nostalgic move.

“Honestly, I grew up using Bounty. My mother used Bounty and used it wisely as we were taught to, because she would always tell us that we didn’t need that many paper towels,” the D.C. native gleamed. “It’s cookout season, which means somebody’s going to make a tough mess or two – and it’s usually me,” she said. “Whether I’m hosting in the backyard, cleaning up in the kitchen, or passing plates around the table, Bounty is absorbent and durable, which is why it’s the only roll that’s cookout approved.”

Regina Hall Talks Self-care Practices and Beauty Secrets

Though Hall’s mother has passed, her lessons on mindfulness and moderation still echo in Hall’s every move. With an ageless glow and undeniable charm, she lives out the “less is more” mantra instilled in her from childhood. When I asked for her beauty secrets, her answers were refreshingly simple and totally doable.”I eat a good diet and try not to be overstressed, she admitted. “I read a book called Let Them, and it was the best. It helped me to navigate how much time I stressed over something.”

While Hall loves basking in the sun with family and friends, she treasures her quiet moments. “I like quiet. and time to do nothing,” she remarked. “I like being outside, nature, and sunshine.” Her self-care practices also consist of solo trips. “Sometimes I take a trip with friends, but I do like to take a trip alone because I’m not beholden to what someone else wants to do,” Hall commented. “I can have the fullest day or the simplest day.”

As our conversation grew more intimate, Hall opened up about faith as her compass through life’s twists and turns. She holds fast to the mantra, “This too shall pass,” a reminder that whether it’s a backyard cookout or a tough chapter, love, intention, and unwavering faith are the secret ingredients to a life well-lived.

