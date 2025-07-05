Republicans Pass, Trump Signs 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Source: Eric Lee / Getty

While Donald Trump prepared to sign what he’s calling his “Big, Beautiful Bill” on July 4th—complete with fireworks, fawning MAGA acolytes, and a potential UFC fight on the White House lawn —the rest of us are trying to figure out how we’re going to survive the devastating consequences of it.

Behind all the confetti and chaos lies one of the most destructive legislative moves in modern history. One that guts healthcare, slashes food assistance, erodes education funding, and further widens the racial and economic divide in America.

And yes, you read that correctly. Donald J. Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House lawn in 2026. Because nothing screams “MAGA presidential” like uncouth troglodytes complete with octagon cages and flying elbows on the South Lawn. The UFC confirmed plans to host a fight card on the White House grounds, with Trump noting that he would like the unprecedented event to be part of a celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. “We have a lot of land there.”

While he’s turning 1600 Pennsylvania Ave into a pay-per-view billboard for corporate sponsors, Black, Brown, and poor folks—are being left to fend for themselves under a bill that should’ve been shredded on sight.

This “historic win,” as Trump and GOP leaders are calling it, is truly a legislative massacre. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke for hours, breaking the record for the longest House floor speech in modern history, to stall the bill and call out its cruelty to no avail. Unfortunately, the GOP garnered just enough votes to pass it.

So what’s inside this Trojan horse of tax breaks and flag-waving rhetoric? Let’s break down how our communities will be impacted.

A Gift to the Wealthy, a Gut Punch to the Poor

The bill permanently extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts, pouring more money into the pockets of corporations and the wealthiest Americans. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the richest households will enjoy an average tax break of $12,000, while the poorest Americans could lose up to $1,600 annually.

For Black communities, who are overrepresented in lower-income brackets due to centuries of systemic discrimination and economic inequality, this is more than just a tax issue. It’s economic warfare. It’s a direct assault on any attempt at building generational wealth. Trump calls this a “birthday present to America,” but for many in the Black and Brown community, it serves as an eviction notice from the American Dream.

Healthcare Cuts That Kill

The bill also takes a hacksaw to Medicaid, implementing the strictest work requirements we’ve ever seen and introducing new bureaucratic red tape that will likely push nearly 12 million Americans off of healthcare by 2034. For the Black community, where chronic conditions are more prevalent and access to care is already limited, this is a death sentence packaged as fiscal responsibility.

Food Insecurity on the Rise

As if taking healthcare away wasn’t enough, the bill also slashes SNAP benefits by forcing states to pick up more of the tab and imposing stricter work requirements. Older adults, parents, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and young people who have aged out of foster care would lose the assistance they need to afford groceries, with no improvement in their job prospects or income. More than 40 million low-income Americans rely on SNAP to feed their families, with many of them being Black and Brown, leading to food deserts becoming food famines.

Attacking Education and Opportunity

Education also took a hit after the eligibility for Pell Grants was raised along with the termination of subsidized loans. The bill would enforce a lifetime cap of borrowing $100,000 for graduate students as well as a $200,000 cap for medical and law school students.

The legislation also reduces opportunities for deferments or forbearance and new limits on lending for part-time students; making higher education even more inaccessible and unaffordable for students of color.

Mass Deportation & Militarization

While gutting programs and services of importance under the guise of saving Americans money, Trump simultaneously threw a whopping $150 billion at ICE, making it the largest federal law enforcement agency. The earmarked funds will support mass deportations, finance the doubling of migrant detention capacity, and increase border enforcement; providing Customs and Border Patrol with $46.5 billion to build the border wall and associated infrastructure, like access roads, cameras, lights, and sensors. The package also includes $2 billion for the Department of Homeland Security and $29.9 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A “Golden Dome” and a Hollow Democracy

Tucked inside the bill is $150 billion in military funding for projects like Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense system, a vanity project disguised as national security that stole headlines as clean energy incentives were slashed, safety nets were ripped apart, and the national debt is projected to rise by $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

And yet, Trump’s priorities remain painfully clear: throw a spectacle, sell the presidency to the highest bidder, and make governing look more like WrestleMania than responsible leadership.

Hosting cage matches on the White House lawn? Bragging about “hating” Democrats while signing a bill that harms millions? This clearly isn’t leadership, it’s performance politics at its most dangerous level; where cruelty is policy and spectacle is strategy.

The damage is happening in plain sight and if we don’t call it out, fight it, and vote like our lives depend on it—they will continue to treat our democracy like it’s just another reality show.

