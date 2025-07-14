Covfefe Chronicles: Texas Floods Expose The GOP’s Deadly Disaster Hustle

The opinions expressed in audio and on this page are those of the author.

This episode of The Covfefe Chronicles digs into the devastating floods that swept across Texas this month, leaving at least 120 dead, dozens of children among them, and over 170 people still missing at the height of the disaster. The water may have receded, but the political wreckage is laid bare for everyone to see.

In the wake of this disaster, what have our political leaders offered in response? A flood of “thoughts and prayers.”

Governor Greg Abbott signed an official “Day of Prayer” proclamation, calling the destruction “apocalyptic” while asking Texans to turn to God instead of questioning why their state remains so vulnerable to deadly flooding.

Senator Ted Cruz, who has a habit of skipping town during crises, was on vacation in Europe while his constituents drowned. When forced to respond, he expressed hollow wishes that the victims had evacuated sooner, ignoring his own role in slashing funding for disaster preparedness and weather forecasting.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump sent his standard prayers while skipping any mention of how his administration gutted the very federal programs designed to predict and mitigate such disasters. He did, however, make time for a visit to Camp Mystic, a summer camp long favored by Texas’s elite and donor class.

What Texans witnessed isn’t a tragic surprise. It’s the logical result of a political playbook that has been perfected over decades: Cut the safety nets. Slash FEMA budgets, starve flood prediction systems, call it “big government,” and hand the savings to billionaires and oil companies. Blame someone else. Democrats. Mayors. Scientists. Even God. Show up for the funeral. Issue solemn tweets. Bow heads for the cameras. Deliver teary proclamations without spending a dime to prevent the next catastrophe.

This latest flood disaster is also a microcosm of America’s broader approach to climate change: deny it exists, defund the science, ignore the warnings, and then hold prayer rallies in the wreckage.

This episode is a furious indictment of performative piety in politics and the way officials hide behind faith language while refusing to make the investments that would save lives. It calls out the moral laundering that happens every time elected leaders trade real action for empty slogans and PR stunts.

It’s a wake-up call for Texans and all Americans facing a future of more intense, more frequent disasters. While politicians tweet Bible verses, the atmosphere keeps warming, the oceans keep rising, and working-class families keep paying the price with their lives.

