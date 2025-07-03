Subscribe
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: The 1st White Man Deported to Africa?

Covfefe Chronicles: The 1st White Man Deported To Africa? Trump Wants To ICE Elon Musk

Published on July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in audio and on this page are those of the author.

Donald Trump has spent years whipping up his base with chants of “Build the Wall” and demonizing desperate Black and Brown migrants seeking safety in America. But in an absolutely unhinged twist, he’s now threatening to deport one of his own biggest donors-turned-enemies: Elon Musk.

Yes, you read that right. The man who turned ICE into his personal scarecrow is now suggesting we slap a “Return to Apartheid Heir” label on Elon’s crate and ship him back to South Africa.

This week, at one of his typically chaotic press events, Trump mused that they might “have to take a look” at deporting Musk after their feud went nuclear. Trump is furious that Musk dared to call the GOP’s new anti-EV bill a “fiscal disaster.”

But Musk is a naturalized U.S. citizen. Since 2002. Legally, you can’t just deport him because he hurt your feelings. Deportation isn’t for citizens, it’s for non-citizens without the right paperwork. And unless Trump’s got proof Elon lied on his citizenship application, there’s no process for booting him from the country.

So what is this really? Political theater. The worst kind. It’s the authoritarian fantasy of punishing critics not with debate, but with state power. Trump’s threat to deport Elon isn’t about policy differences over electric cars. It’s a test balloon for wielding government machinery as a personal vendetta weapon, even against billionaires.

This episode of The Covfefe Chronicles takes you on a tour of this insane saga. So grab your coffee—or covfefe—and tune in.

Elon Musk Trump

